Photo Gallery: Lehigh football dominates Wagner

Lehigh defeated Wagner, 49-13, Saturday in Murray H. Goodman ‘48 Stadium. Despite rainy conditions, the Mountain Hawks secured their first home win since 2022. The Mountain Hawks then scored two more touchdowns at the end of the second quarter to give Lehigh a 42-0 lead at the half. The last time Lehigh scored 42 points before halftime was in 2016 in their game against Yale.