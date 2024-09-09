Photo Gallery: Lehigh football dominates Wagner

Lehigh defeated Wagner, 49-13, Saturday in Murray H. Goodman ‘48 Stadium. Despite rainy conditions, the Mountain Hawks secured their first home win since 2022. The Mountain Hawks then scored two more touchdowns at the end of the second quarter to give Lehigh a 42-0 lead at the half. The last time Lehigh scored 42 points before halftime was in 2016 in their game against Yale.
Graduate student quarterback Dante Perri searches for a pass during Lehigh football’s game against Wagner at Goodman Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024. Perri registered 84 passing yards to help Lehigh earn their first win of the season. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
Defensive line coach Demeitre Brim instructs players during Lehigh football’s game against Wagner at Goodman Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024. Lehigh’s win brings the Mountain Hawks 1-1 on the season. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
Sophomore wide receiver Mason Humphrey carries the ball up the field for Lehigh football in the game against Wagner at Goodman Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024. Lehigh produced a dominant victory in their home opener to earn their first win of the season. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
Junior defensive back Nick Peltekian celebrates with sophomore defensive back Walker Blair during the Sep. 7 contest against Wagner. The Mountain Hawks defeated the Seahawks 49-13. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
Athletes and members of the coaching staff stand in front of the home crowd during Lehigh football’s game against Wagner at Goodman Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024. Despite intense rain, fans witnessed Lehigh secure their first win of the season in a 49-13 victory. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.