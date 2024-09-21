Lehigh football earns third straight victory

With a large crowd, a filled hill and coming off back to back wins, Lehigh came out and secured another win over Princeton, 35-20.

The last time Lehigh beat Princeton was 2016, with a home game ending in 48-28.

The Mountain hawks started the game off strong with a touchdown from sophomore running back Luke Yoder. Yoder rushed up the middle 20 yards, bringing the game to 6-0 in the first quarter.

At the half, the Marching 97 came out to perform, as well as Princetons band. Fans and spectators were able to visit a variety of vendors with food, drinks and Lehigh merchandise.

Going into the third quarter, the Mountain Hawks led 21-7.

With 10 minutes left in the third, Junior Blaine Hipa throws a diving catch to Senior Luke Colella in the endzone, earning another touchdown for Princeton.

The Tigers drove 79 yards on 11 plays on the drive.

Down 14-21, with 7 minutes remaining in the third, Hipa throws the ball 35 yards up the middle, but the pass is incomplete to senior AJ Barber.

With only one quarter remaining, and their possible third win in a row on the line, first-year Hayden Johnson threw 17 yards to junior Jamiel Geoffrey in the end zone, scoring his first touchdown of the day.

With 7 minutes to go, first-year Jaden Green ran 37 yards for the final score of the day.

While Princeton was favored, Lehigh came out on top for the day.

In honor of family weekend and the prominent crowd, during timeouts, Lehigh dining offered $10,000 to a volunteer student if they were able to kick a field goal. Families, students, and alumni all attended the game.