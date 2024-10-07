Where to get your flu shot in the Lehigh Valley

As temperatures drop and the flu season approaches, students are wondering where to get their flu shots. Here’s a comprehensive guide to local clinics and facilities offering flu shots in the Lehigh Valley.
Lehigh University Flu Shot Clinic – STEPS Concourse
Lehigh’s Health Advancement & Prevention Strategies Office is partnering with Walgreens to host the student flu shot clinic. The first clinic date is today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Another clinic will be offered on Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Students can sign up for an appointment here and are required to bring their insurance card and complete the administrative form.
CVS Pharmacy – 327 Woodlawn Ave.
CVS Pharmacy is administering the flu shot from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the pharmacy closed from 1:30 – 2 p.m. for lunch daily. To schedule an appointment, you can call (610) 691- 4460 or reserve one online.
Bethlehem Pharmacy – 817 E. 4th St.
Bethlehem Pharmacy is offering flu shots for ages 12 and up. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (610) – 419 – 6522 or by sending an email to [email protected].
The Bethlehem Health Bureau – 10 E. Church St.
The Bethlehem Health Bureau is also offering flu shots this fall. Their hours of operation are 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can schedule an appointment by calling (610) 865 – 7000, and more information is available on their website.
Fountain Hill Pharmacy – 1049 Broadway #1
The Fountain Hill Pharmacy is offering flu shots on weekdays, they are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. To schedule an appointment call their office at (610) 866-6737.
St. Luke’s University Health Network Bethlehem Campus – 801 Ostrum St.
St. Luke’s is administering the flu shot at their Bethlehem Campus. To schedule an appointment, call 1-866-STLUKES (785 – 8537).
