An email sent to the Lehigh community today announced the Lehigh-sponsored student visas of “a few” international students have been revoked.

The email, which was sent by Nathan Urban, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, and Cheryl Matherly, vice president and vice provost for international affairs, stated the student’s immigration records in the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Information System have been terminated. It also stated their immigration status has been rescinded by the United States Department of Homeland Security.

The email stated similar terminations have occurred at other U.S. colleges, and the terminations of the Lehigh students don’t appear to be connected to student participation in protests or other civic engagement.

Urban and Matherly wrote that the university is assisting the international students in the handling of the situation.

“The university is working with these students to ensure they are aware of available resources and understand their rights, as well as their options for continuing their academic programs,” the email stated.

They also wrote the university is aware that recent changes to immigration policy and processes have caused anxiety and uncertainty for international students at Lehigh and beyond, and the Office of International Students and Scholars is monitoring developments and communicating regularly with international members of the community.

“Our priority is to provide clarity and offer as much support as possible when answers remain uncertain,” the email stated.

The email also provided an update on the presence of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Customs and Border Protection on campus, stating that to date, there are no reports of officers from either federal agency at Lehigh.

Still, the email stated, in light of ICE and CBP being present on or near other U.S. colleges, the university has a clear protocol in place, and the Lehigh University Police Department is the designated point of contact if this situation were to occur.

Urban and Matherly concluded the email by acknowledging the emotional toll of this “challenging time” and encouraging those struggling to seek support through Lehigh Counseling and Psychological Services, Telus Health or the Lehigh Employee Assistance Plan. It also stated community members can seek guidance by reaching out to the Office of International Students and Scholars.

“We recognize that, at this moment, we are faced with many unanswered questions,” the email stated. “However, we are resolute in offering support, solidarity, and a steadfast commitment to standing with our international community.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.