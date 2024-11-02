Lehigh football steamrolls past Georgetown 43-6

Riding the momentum from a 33-19 victory against Fordham a week prior, the Lehigh football team routed Georgetown on their home turf by a score of 43-6.

In what started as a turnover party, both teams took turns giving the ball back to their opponent.

The two Mountain Hawk drives in the first quarter consisted of a punt and interception, while Georgetown (5-4, 2-2 Patriot League) turned it over on downs twice.

Zeroes scattered the scoreboard at the end of the first quarter, but the stalemate wouldn’t last long.

Lehigh’s (5-3, 2-1 Patriot League) offense jumped ahead early in the second quarter.

Junior defensive back Nick Peltekian added one to his team-leading interception total of three, intercepting Danny Lauter’s pass and returning it to the one-yard line for Lehigh.

First-year quarterback Hayden Johnson would later run the ball in for a one-yard touchdown score, giving Lehigh the lead.

The Mountain Hawks never looked back.

On their ensuing two drives, first-year running back Jaden Green, fresh off a Patriot League Rookie of the Week award, found the end zone twice.

Georgetown couldn’t find offensive consistency in the second quarter to keep up with the red-hot Mountain Hawks, stalling out on consecutive drives, culminating with a missed field goal from 29 yards out.

Before the end of the second quarter, junior Nick Garrido drilled a field goal to pad Lehigh’s lead to 24 at the half.

Georgetown’s sloppy play carried into the second half. After forcing a Lehigh punt, the Hoyas threw a pick-six to senior defensive back Jordan Adderley, giving Lehigh a 31-0 lead.

The team would later record a safety and another field goal to head into the fourth quarter with a 36-0 lead.

Georgetown salvaged a potential shutout with a Max McCormick receiving touchdown in the fourth, but the hole they dug in the second quarter was too great to overcome.

Lehigh tacked one more touchdown with a 20-yard scamper by Connor Hilling to reach the final score of 43-6.

Hilling’s touchdown was the icing on the cake of a dominant performance on the ground, with Lehigh’s Patriot League-leading rushing attack posting 320 yards from scrimmage. The team only threw the ball 14 times, completing five passes for 75 yards.

The 37-point victory was Lehigh’s biggest blowout against a conference opponent since 2007 when they defeated the Hoyas 45-0.

Lehigh now sits third in the Patriot League behind Holy Cross and Bucknell.

The team now looks to climb the standings next week when they play conference-leader Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts on Nov. 9.