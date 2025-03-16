The Mountain Hawks are going dancing.

The Lehigh women’s basketball team defeated Army 74-62 Sunday afternoon at Stabler Arena, punching their ticket to March Madness and winning the Patriot League Title.

The Mountain Hawks improve to 27-6 (15-3 Patriot League), their most wins in a season since 2009-10, when they had 29. The Black Knights fall to 24-7 (14-4 Patriot League).

Maddie Albrecht, Lily Fandre and Colleen McQuillen each scored 13 points to lead the Mountain Hawks. Albrecht added 10 rebounds, recording a double-double. Senior guard and captain Ella Stemmer scored 12 points, and Remi Sisselman added 11 points off the bench.

Army senior guard Trinity Hardy led the Black Knights with 20 points. Sophomore guard Camryn Tade added 17 points.

With the win, the Mountain Hawks secured their first Patriot League Championship since the 2020-21 season, when they defeated Boston University in the title game.

Lehigh will learn their first round opponent later today after Selection Sunday.