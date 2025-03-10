Fifth-year wing Maddie Albrecht scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds in the Lehigh women’s basketball team’s 62-44 Patriot League quarterfinal win against Boston University on Monday.
Junior forward Lily Fandre also added 16 points for the Mountain Hawks (25-6, 15-3 Patriot League). Senior guard Colleen McQuillen had seven rebounds and six points. She led Lehigh in playing time with 29 minutes on the court.
First-year forward Allison Schwertner scored 10 points to lead the Terriers (12-19, 5-14 Patriot League). Schwertner was the only Terrier to score double-digit points.
The Mountain Hawks return to Stabler Arena on Thursday, March 13 to play Holy Cross in the Patriot League semifinals.
