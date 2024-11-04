Day of the Dead event celebrates Mexican culture

Students and faculty celebrated Day of the Dead, a tradition sacred to the Mexican community, in Williams Hall on Nov. 1. The holiday celebrates life and honors the deceased.

Eight organizations hosted the event, including the Latinx Student Alliance, the Spanish club, the Latin America and Latino Studies Program and Greek life organizations.

There were various stations for attendees to engage with Mexican culture. Activities included writing reflections about ancestral connections and letters to loved ones, honoring the deceased at the “ofrenda,” cutting tissue paper to make “papel picado,” face painting and a photobooth.

The ofrenda — an altar dedicated to someone who has died — is a significant Day of the Dead symbol. Each one includes water, wind, earth and fire to represent the elements of life.

Attendees were invited to place pictures or significant objects on the ofrenda to honor loved ones.

Josue Benitez, ‘27, is the event coordinator for Fuerza Mexicana, a club celebrating Mexican culture. He helped create the station where participants wrote reflections about their ancestry. A series of prompts asked participants about their ancestors, personal life and personal connection to Day of the Dead.

He said attendees got to write something meaningful and thoughtful about someone who passed away.

“It doesn’t even have to be your own family member, but someone meaningful in your life or in general,” Benitez said.

Attendees also could make their own papel picado, a traditional banner that represents the wind.

Ranni Torrez, ‘27, attended the event and said making papel picado was important to him because of its symbolism and significance.

“The picados are significant in the altars and the element of wind, they are typically hung up so they can move through the wind and show a sense of colorfulness and vibrancy,” Torrez said.

He said each color used in the banner is meaningful and helps guide the spirit.

Torrez said he heard about the event through a friend and said it was a rare opportunity to celebrate his traditions.

“It is one of the main days of my culture and I don’t have a lot of time to do traditional stuff,” Torrez said. “It’s a good way for Lehigh to let us show others that we still have a culture despite us being in an area that’s predominantly Dominican and Puerto Rican.”

Torrez, a Chicago native, said he celebrates Day of the Dead at home, and he was glad the celebration gave him the opportunity to celebrate his culture in an easy and budget-friendly way.

“The event means a lot to me,” Torrez said. “It’s kind of the only way I see Día de los Muertos here in the states. I don’t have time to go back home and when I’m here there’s not much for me to do.”

Jomark Moreno, ‘25, a Fuerza Mexicana member, said he attended the event to honor the dead and, more importantly, to celebrate life.

He said he comes from a traditional household and grew up celebrating the holiday when his family would visit Mexico.

“We recognize people who we lost along the way and we like to make sure to celebrate their life and remember them in any way we can,” Moreno said.