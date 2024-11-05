Northampton County unofficial election results

The Brown and White gathered the unofficial results of the local election in Northampton County from the county’s website.

As of 1:22 a.m., the county is unofficially reporting that there were 175,621 ballots cast, with 116,667 being cast on election day and 58,954 being mail-in ballots. The voter turnout is currently being reported as 74.6%.

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

At 1:22 a.m., Northampton County unofficially reported that Former President Donald Trump (R) won the county with 50.63% of the vote. Pennsylvania’s election officials have yet to release their final results.

Donald J. Trump is the Republican party’s candidate for president. As the former president from 2016 to 2020, Trump is running again after losing the 2020 election to current President Biden. Before serving as president, Trump was a businessman and TV personality. In this election, the Trump campaign focuses on increased border security, strengthening the economy and returning to Republican values, along with a continued “America First” platform. Trump has chosen Republican Senator JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate. Read more about the Trump campaign here.

U.S. SENATE (PENNSYLVANIA)

At 1:22 a.m., Northampton County unofficially reported that Dave McCormick (R) won the county with 49.36% of the vote. Pennsylvania’s election officials have yet to release their final results.

DAVE MCCORMICK is the Republican Party’s candidate for the Pennsylvania seat in the U.S. Senate. McCormick served in the U.S. Army during the Gulf War, receiving a Bronze Star for his service. In 2005, he was nominated by the Bush administration to be the under-secretary of commerce. During the Obama administration, McCormick joined Bridgewater, the world’s largest hedge fund, as their president and later CEO. In 2022, he ran for the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat but lost during the Republican primaries. During this election cycle, he is focused on the benefits of U.S. involvement in China and how his time as CEO at Bridgewater qualifies him to navigate U.S.-China relations. He is opposed to abortion except in the cases of rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother, and he does not support a federal ban. Read more about the McCormick campaign here.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

At 1:22 a.m., Northampton County unofficially reported that Dave Sunday (R) won the county with 51.31% of the vote. Pennsylvania’s election officials have yet to release their final results.

Dave Sunday is the Republican Party’s candidate for attorney general. After serving in the U.S. Navy and earning his law degree from Widener University Commonwealth Law School, Sunday began his career as a prosecutor battling the opioid epidemic, gang and illegal gun violence, and prioritizing public safety. Serving as York County’s district attorney since 2018, Sunday advocates for the criminal justice system to be more responsive to those who unwittingly get entangled in it. Sunday is a proponent of accountability and redemption, and he has identified the weak border policies and the fentanyl crisis as top issues for Pennsylvania and the country in this election. Read more about the Sunday campaign here.

AUDITOR GENERAL

At 1:22 a.m., Northampton County unofficially reported that Tim Defoor (R) won the county with 51.07% of the vote. Pennsylvania’s election officials have yet to release their final results.

Tim DeFoor is the Republican Party’s candidate for auditor general. DeFoor is Penslyvania’s current Auditor General. He previously served as the special agent for the state attorney general’s office, focusing his time on Medicaid fraud. DeFoor was also previously the Dauphin County controller. During his current term as auditor general, DeFoor has focused on auditing local pension plans and volunteer firefighters’ relief associations and reviewing state-level pandemic policies. In his re-election campaign, DeFoor vows to continue his work to transform the auditor general’s office in a nonpartisan way, increase overall transparency and cut unnecessary government spending. Read more about the DeFoor campaign here.



STATE TREASURER

At 1:22 a.m., Northampton County unofficially reported that Stacy Garrity (R) won the county with 51.56% of the vote. Pennsylvania’s election officials have yet to release their final results.

Stacy Garrity is the Republican Party’s candidate for state treasurer. She’s Pennsylvania’s current state treasurer. Garrity is a retired U.S. Army Reserve colonel, serving three tours from 1991 to 2008. She received two Bronze Stars and the Legion of Merit award. In her re-election, she is focused on increasing transparency, enhancing public access to state budget and spending information, and reducing wasteful spending. During her current term, Garrity has worked to give back unclaimed properties that were often abandoned due to relocation or oversight by upgrading the database and system for the return of these properties. Read more about the Garrity campaign here.



REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, 7TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

At 1:22 a.m., Northampton County unofficially reported that Susan Wild (D) won the county with 50.08% of the vote. The other counties in the 7th congressional district have yet to release their final results.

U.S. Rep. Susan Wild is the Democratic Party’s candidate for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District. Wild has been the Lehigh Valley’s house representative since 2018. Wild was a lawyer before entering politics and is the former solicitor of Allentown. Wild’s re-election platform is focused on stimulating the economy by building a business consensus and guaranteeing access to health care. She is focused on being a community advocate and voice for the working class. Read more about the Wild campaign here.

REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY, 135TH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

At 1:22 a.m., Northampton County unofficially reported that Steve Samuelson won the county with 100.00% of the vote.

Steve Samuelson is the Democratic Party’s candidate for the General Assembly House of Representatives in the 135th legislative district, which covers most of Bethlehem. Samuelson, ‘86, is in his 12th term as a Pennsylvania House of Representatives member. During his time in office, he has prioritized senior citizens. He aims to focus on taxes and rent rebates in his bid for re-election and advocates against gerrymandering. Samuelson is the chairman of the House Finance Committee. Read more about the Samuelson campaign here.

The Brown and White will continue to update this story as more races are called and official results are available.