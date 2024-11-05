South Bethlehem is experiencing record voter turnout today, with an average 5.5-hour wait in line at the Banana Factory at 8 p.m. At 8:25 p.m. there were nearly 250 voters remaining in line.

The last voter, John Rizzo, ’27, stepped into the booth to cast his ballot at 9:31 p.m.

Students and local residents are lined up around the building and down West Second St. in hopes of casting their ballot. Poll volunteers are reminding people that anyone in line before 8 p.m. legally has the right to cast their ballot.

Inside the Banana Factory at 5 p.m., there were eight poll workers and four functioning voting machines, volunteer Rebecca Cohen, ’25, said. The morning started with a faulty machine and only two people checking people in, she said, until more workers and two additional machines arrived.

A poll worker said a fifth voting machine was brought in at 6 p.m. and a sixth at 8 p.m.

Jonathan Groff, famous actor and singer, arrived at the Banana Factory at 6 p.m. to encourage voters to stay in line. He stayed until he greeted every single person.

“I was canvassing for Kamala and I got a call about how long this line was,” Groff said. “I was asked if I would come and thank everyone staying and voting.”

Thomas Carroll, Chairman of the Bethlehem Republican City Committee, is at the Banana Factory to “make sure the election is fair.” He said he knows the Banana Factory ward does not have as many registered voters as showed up to the polls today.

“We do know that bus loads of people, they advertised it, that busloads of people have come in from New York and New Jersey,” Carroll said. “We never expected the fraud to happen this quickly and this fast in this place.”

Kaitlyn Powel and Genevieve Powell, ’25, have been volunteering at the polls since 10 a.m. and said they have seen no busses arrive throughout the day. They said there has been no record of voters who are not registered to vote in Pennsylvania.

At around 5 p.m., an ambulance was called to Banana Factory after a voter had passed out. There is no further information available at this time.

Community Service Office volunteers are handing out snacks, water and food while encouraging people to stay in line as 101.7 FM blasts music from a station car to keep voters eager. Pizzas were provided by Lehigh Auxiliary and Dining Services.

A community member who’s a registered independent has been a Bethlehem resident for 32 years and says they’re voting for a “straight blue ticket.”

They formerly served in the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and they’re in strong disagreement with presidential candidate Donald. J Trump.

“As someone who’s sworn to the constitution, Trump is a direct threat to the constitution, and a clear and present danger to this country,” the community member said.

While the sun was beating on the voters faces on line, Natalie Gould stood next to a large pile of water and snacks, waiting to answer questions from other volunteering organizations.

Kiyomi White, ’27, said she’s been on line waiting since 11:30 a.m and didn’t even know she could vote until this morning because her first name was misspelled.

“I felt it was very important (to show up) and I thought the wait was only going to be two hours,” White said, “and I guess after two hours, I might as well just stay since ‘ get the day off for the purpose of voting, so ‘Why not?”

Natalie Gould, Susan Wild’s communication director, said her day began at 5 a.m., and said Wild’s team had been expecting unprecedented voter turnout, and said it’s great that there is a lot of young voters.

“I have so much sympathy and empathy, and I’m so impressed by these kids who are in college and are willing to stand in line for hours and hours and hours,” Gould said. “As hot as it is, as tired as we are and as tired as we’ve been all campaign season, it’s very encouraging to see all these young people be very, very motivated.”

David Lee Smith, an Allentown resident, was working a glass-blowing shift at the Banana Factory glass studio and said he’s been astonished at the line.

Smith also offered Gould cash to help contribute toward the cost of water and snacks.

“I was really thrilled to see the volunteers handing out water and food to keep people in line, especially college students,” Smith said. “I don’t want them standing out here starving for two hours, because the county can’t get its act together.”

The Brown and White will be updating this story as it develops.