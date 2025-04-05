At a Bethlehem City Council meeting on Tuesday, 10 local residents addressed the council about issues related to Bethlehem’s homeless population, raising concerns about tent-tagging notices and an alleged sweep of an encampment that occurred approximately 48 hours prior to the council meeting.

Local residents and members of the council also discussed immigration concerns and zoning changes at the meeting. About 40 local residents were in attendance.

Encampment notices

Multiple community members in attendance raised concerns about tags placed on homeless encampment tents along the Minsi Trail Bridge earlier in the week. The tags were courtesy notices from the Bethlehem Police Department and the Bethlehem Health Bureau.

Valarie Noonan, a Bethlehem resident, made a public comment about the issue and said what concerned her was there was an orange notice meant for vehicles posted on an unhoused person’s tent.

“It’s not for tents, and it’s on a tent,” Noonan said. “That same tent had a handwritten note on it from the Bethlehem Police Department saying, ‘You need to remove all this trash and leave the area. No tents permitted. Remove or it will be thrown away.’”

She said the notices asked for the tents to be removed by Thursday, and if they were not removed, they would be collected and disposed of.

Noonan said she reached out to several people regarding her concerns, and the responses she received implied those leaving tags assumed the tents were abandoned. She said she was told if the tents were not abandoned, the individuals occupying them could call the number on the note to contact the Bethlehem Health Bureau.

Regina Pedia, a South Side resident, said she believes displacing homeless individuals will not solve the problem at hand, and the true problem is there’s a housing crisis in Bethlehem.

“Displacement is not the solution,” she said. “Moving the encampment won’t solve the problem. It’ll just move it somewhere else without addressing the core issues at hand.”

Multiple community members then made public comments about the lack of relocation options for the unhoused population in Bethlehem due to an increase in luxury housing as opposed to affordable housing.

Ceres Capri, a Bethlehem resident, spoke on the urgency of the issue of homelessness and said those affected need support, resources and compassion to heal and integrate in society.

“This recovery is possible, and we should make it more possible,” she said. “We shouldn’t have overflowing homeless shelters that are closed in the middle of March while it’s getting cold out.”

Jennifer McDermott, a South Side resident who said she’s an advocate for unhoused people, spoke to council members in an effort to aid and recognize those struggling with homelessness. She said she, along with fellow advocates for the homeless, would be reaching out to the unhoused population after the council meeting to formulate a plan for action.

“The last 48 hours have been a bit daunting, because we really don’t know what’s going to be happening in a couple of days, and the thought of an encampment being swept is really this stuff of nightmares to me,” McDermott said.

Susan Berger, a registered nurse and the director of nursing and community connections at the Bethlehem Health Bureau, said she and her team make voluntary visits to check on the mental health needs of the homeless community in Bethlehem and offer them additional resources.

“What I want to be able to do, and what all of our team wants to do, is have real information, real options, and connect people to their services and really encourage them to take them and participate,” Berger said. “And again, that’s a voluntary thing.”

Berger also responded to the 10 residents who claimed the sweep was happening to say it’s largely a rumor.

“The people down there are terrified because this rumor that there are going to be great sweeps and people are going to be moved out is going around, but it’s not happening,” Berger said.

Immigration concerns

The efforts of President Donald Trump to deport immigrants by involving the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement was also brought up by several citizens and council members.

Harry Faber, a Bethlehem resident, spoke on the recent disappearances of students, including Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, and a professor.

He said those who speak out about their fears surrounding deportation and the dangers they face show courage.

“We have people of our own community coming up here, putting their face out there, their names out there, speaking their truth about their fear and their struggles and about what’s going to be coming next,” Faber said. “And I think that’s hard, because they’re actually under threat. They’re risking their lives by coming out here.”

Following Faber’s remarks, one individual chose not to give her name or address when she spoke to the council regarding her concerns about the treatment of immigrants both nationally and locally.

She said recent actions taken against immigrants show a lack of judicial rights and unfair treatment.

“No first amendment rights, no Miranda rights are given,” she said.

Councilwoman Hillary ​​Kwiatek said she condemns the actions of ICE, and the forced relocations under Trump’s policies violate basic human rights.

“I am absolutely horrified, furious, disgusted by what’s happening in terms of the disappearing of people off of our streets, regardless of their immigration status,” she said. “It’s disgusting.”

Kwiatek said the Bethlehem City Council works to address the relocation it can control at a city level as opposed to federal policies.

Zoning changes

The council also presented a zoning request to change the Mixed Use Commercial District zone, which has been in place since 2006, to allow for drive-through establishments, making it more vehicle-friendly.

Gerrit Benner, a local condominium owner, proposed the zoning change to accommodate either a carwash or a drive-through style dining establishment. The proposed zoning plan would take effect on Eighth Avenue, near Martin Tower.

This zoning issue was not voted on at the meeting, but City Council President Michael Colón said a decision will be made at a later date.

However, another zoning map amendment for 11 and 15 W. Garrison St., which had a postponed vote at the last council meeting, passed 5-2 on Tuesday. The amendment called for spot zonings, meaning the properties at 11 and 15 W. Garrison St. will not follow the same zoning laws as its surrounding area.

Councilman Bryan Callahan voted in favor of this zoning change, because he said he believes it will be beneficial to the foot traffic for the local restaurants and stores and will allow for onsite parking for the properties.

Some local residents in attendance showed disdain for the zoning change decision, with some getting up to leave and yelling “shame” at the council members after the vote was made.

City council’s next meeting will take place on April 15 at 7 p.m. The agenda for the meeting will be posted the Friday before.