Registered voters in Northampton County were assigned one of five polling locations — the Banana Factory, Donegan Elementary School, the Cathedral Church of the Nativity, Broughal Middle School and St. John’s — to cast their in-person ballots on Nov. 5 for the 2024 election. Some voters also participated in early voting in person and via mail.

Wait times varied at each of the locations, as did sentiments from community members about why they were voting this year and what issues they believe are most pressing — though the importance of casting votes in a battleground state and reproductive rights were two common concerns and motivators among voters on both sides.

Northampton County is a bellwether county in a swing state, and since this means every vote was crucial to the outcome of the election, many individuals expressed patience amid various challenges throughout the day, such as booth maintenance problems and long wait times.

Gabrielle McHugh, ‘28, said this was a “must vote” election, and she thinks the outcome will greatly affect individuals’ lives.

“I voted because I am a resident of Pennsylvania, which, as we know, is one of the most influential states in the election,” she said. “Also, it’s our civic duty as Americans, and it’s our way to get our voice into who’s leading us.”

Natalie Gould, the communications director for Rep. Susan Wild, stressed the importance of staying in line to vote, despite the long wait, and said young voices are especially important.

“Everyone’s aware of how close this election will be,” Gould said. “That’s just the nature of this district. Whether this is where you’ve lived your whole life, or this is where you’re spending your four years, every single vote counts.”

Cole Chatterjee, ‘28, voted a day early with a mail-in ballot, and he said he wanted to vote to take advantage of the fact that America allows us to elect our representatives and leaders.

“As we are in Pennsylvania, this is one of the most important states where our vote can actually change something and have a real influence on it,” Chatterjee said.

Nathan Merris volunteered at the polls on Election Day. He said he’d already cast his vote but wanted to help out because he believes civic engagement is necessary.

“It is important to respect Democratic values and make sure that when people vote that person is the person elected,” Merris said.

Bethlehem resident Chris Klump voted in the morning at the Cathedral Church of the Nativity. Though he said the location is usually run efficiently, he attributes long wait times to the fact the location has only had one machine since the primary of 2022.

He said he votes every year and was voter number 48 after waiting for over an hour.

“I think it’s important to vote,” Klump said. “I even vote on non-presidential years.”

Another Bethlehem resident named Kay voted at the same location and said she waited almost two hours to do so.

“(I voted) because if you want things changed in your community, you can’t just sit by and not take action,” Kay said. “You can’t just sit by and complain about everything that’s going wrong.”

Jeffrey DeAngelis, a member of the Bethlehem community, voted at the Cathedral Church of the Nativity. He said the fact that voting allows people to share their voice was part of what drew him to the polls.

“That’s what intrigued me, the excitement again,” DeAngelis said. “Obviously, we have a lot of work to do and laws to change, but they’ll come. Start local, and work your way up.”

Matt Shafer, ‘27, voted at Ursinus College in his hometown of Collegeville, PA. Though not in Northampton County, he said he recognizes this election as paramount in the course of American history.

“With margins razor thin, few elections have polled as close as this one,” Shafer said. “Additionally, the stakes have never been higher. With so many issues pressing our nation and so many different opinions, having the right person in office is essential.”

Ben White and Dawn White, Bethlehem residents and husband and wife, voted early and then went to the Banana factory to spectate, answer questions and support former president Donald Trump.

Ben White said they’ve always enjoyed going to the polls and meeting people.

“It’s your country, you’re the future,” Ben White said. “Either side, whatever you do, just be involved, engaged…It’s all about helping each other. We’re one country.”

He said young people are the country’s future, and he and his wife are impressed with the number of students engaged.

Greg Vougler, a Bethlehem resident who voted at the Cathedral Church of Nativity, said the wait was long, but he knew it was important to wait it out.

“People fought very hard for that right to vote, so even if it’s long, I think it’s important to act on that right to vote,” he said.

Vougler said he’s voted Democratic his entire life. This election was no different, as he said he hoped to vote the former president out.

He also said the right to an abortion is an important thing for him.

Controversy regarding reproductive rights came up among an overarching number of other community members, including Bethlehem resident Shea Wilson. She said this was her first time voting in Pennsylvania, and she cast her ballot in favor of Harris.

“I work in healthcare, and abortion access is very important to me,” Wilson said.

Ginger Koslow, ‘28, voted for the first time and said she felt it was essential to exercise her right to vote.

Koslow said she supported Harris on the basis of policy and character, as she supports what Harris believes in — including tax policies and reproductive rights.

“Especially as a woman, I want to have the same reproductive rights as my mother did,” she said.

Maria Jones, a mother and part-time teacher, said reproductive rights are important to her, too. She believes civic engagement is essential, and she voted Republican down the ballot because the party’s values align with her own.

“The most important issues to me in this election are security in our country and also all the issues surrounding reproductive rights and abortion,” Jones said.

Sydney Mikesell, ‘27, said when she made it to the booth after a long wait, she voted Democratic down the ballot.

When asked what was important to her in this election, she said: “The ability to make reproductive choices for yourself without government interference.”

Businessman Robert Wolf, who voted early in New Jersey, echoed these sentiments and said Trump is a danger to the U.S. Constitution and society, particularly when it comes to women.

“I have kids, and I think Trump’s demonstrated a lack of respect for women, and there are real cases of women dying right now,” Wolf said.

Emma Godfrey, ‘26, said reproductive rights are the most important issue in her opinion.

She said she voted for Harris, “because of how invasive the government is trying to be with reproductive rights.”

Though he didn’t specify who was voting for, Michael Wiley, who grew up in Bethlehem, said his view on women’s rights was guiding his decision. He said he’s concerned for his nieces’ rights and choices as they grow up.

“I want them to have every available option to them, should they need it,” Wiley said.

Austin Wayne Smith, an employee at Homebase610 skate shop, said he’s been feeling confused about what’s true and what isn’t, especially because the ads he views contradict each other.

Though Smith said he feels the only reason some people latched onto Harris is her status as the first Black female and Asian president of the United States, he still decided to vote for her. He said he was convinced to do so when he heard how Trump talked about women who should be locked up for getting an abortion.

He said he doesn’t personally agree with abortions, but he wants women to have a say in what they choose to do with their bodies.

Jackie Engel, ‘28, was unable to vote after receiving a letter that stated her application was invalid, but she said she would’ve voted for Harris because she wants her rights to be preserved.

“I feel like the government should not choose what I do with my body,” Engel said.

She said she would feel safer under Harris’ leadership.

“I feel like Donald Trump’s morals as a person are not who should be leading our country, and although there are different views on the economy, I value morals over (these in) the current point in my life,” Engel said.

Bethlehem resident Jasmine Swartz said the chance of women losing reproductive rights, another war starting or debt increasing led her to vote for Harris, too.

”I would rather vote for a chance at winning than, you know, the chance at a stronger failure,” Swartz said.

Her grandmother, Michelle Montini, joined her at the polls, and said she voted for Harris because she’s fighting for the “right” things such as gay marriage, interracial relationships, women’s rights and LGBTQ+ rights.

Other community members mentioned LGBTQ+ rights as an important issue to them, including Bethlehem resident Maggie Riegal. She said she believed Harris was the only logical candidate.

“I think Trump is a huge threat to our democracy, our country and a threat to me as a woman, my queer community and my transgender community,” Riegal said.

Mary-Darin Cline, ‘27, said she believes women’s reproductive rights and equality for all are extremely important, and people being able to love who they want is something she takes very seriously. These factors all played a role in her decision of who to vote for.

“We all are humans, and unfortunately some political candidates do not seem to believe that,” Cline said.

Erin Smith-Dills, ‘26, voted blue down the ballot, except for a green candidate in the Senate, and said Harris’ policies align with her personal values.

“I am voting for Harris because she upholds more of my values (in) what she stands for — like women and LGBTQ rights,” Smith-Dills said.

Two other common issues voters saw as critical to examine when deciding who to vote for this year were immigration and the economy.

A first-year student named Ben said he believes laws regarding immigration need to be more formalized.

“I care a lot about immigration because, as much as I believe there’s a lot of people coming from pretty rough countries, they have it difficult,” he said. “But I think the process does need to be sort of refined.

Bethlehem resident Haley Nguyen highlighted how important she thinks policies for protecting the border are.

She said her father was a first-generation immigrant, and she feels illegal border crossings are unfair for people who become citizens legally.

Nguyen said she also considered her son’s future when making a decision. She said she’s not a Republican, but she hasn’t been pleased with the economy in recent years. She said she’s also noticed a lack of open conversation, and she feels conversations on the left are too emotionally charged.

“Honestly, I almost wasn’t going to (vote), but I just feel like we need a change,” Nguyen said. “I’m just thinking about the future of my son and how the Democratic party has changed over the years.”

Like Nguyen, Morgan Plank, ‘27, voted for Trump. She said she believes he can help with the nation’s economy and border crisis.

Tiodosio Nieves, a voter from Puerto Rico, said his main concern is people who are struggling, and he “would like to see an improvement in the way that people are caring for those in need.”

Similarly, Juliette Toneatto, ‘27, said she wanted to vote for other people, not just herself.

This prompted her to cast her ballots in favor of Harris.

“The way that (Trump has) spoken about immigrants, Puerto Rico, gay people and trans people…It’s ridiculous that he’s constantly going after the underdog,” Toneatto said.

Kate Waldron, a member of Next Gen — an organization that aims to get people to vote — said she cares about making decisions for herself. She said she doesn’t want the government to make decisions for her, and she ended up voting for Harris.

“I think (Harris’s) leadership will take the country in the right direction,” she said.

New Jersey resident Carol Pratt came to Pennsylvania to cast her vote in Northampton County. She said she voted for Harris in an attempt to keep Trump out of the White House.

“She (would) take us out of this mess we’re in,” Pratt said. “She cares about the people.”

Bethlehem resident Ken Burack, a Northampton Community College and Lehigh adjunct professor of philosophy who voted for Harris and said he feels democracy is being threatened.

“It just feels to me like this kind of insane moment in history,” Burack said.

On Nov. 6, despite seemingly overwhelming support for Harris from the community, Trump won Northampton County. Shortly after, he took home Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes and ultimately won the 47th presidential election.

Leo Quartana, ‘28, said he believes Trump is the best fit for president, and he’s “always been a fan of the guy.”

Trump will be inaugurated on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.