Dialogue over division: The need for civil discourse

This election wasn’t just a vote for one candidate or another, it was a revealing moment. The months leading up to Nov. 5 and the energy on election day formed a snapshot of America’s current priorities, values and concerns.

At the same time, what has emerged from this election is the depiction of an engaged country.

While Trump ultimately won the election, the journey to this result reveals important insights forLehigh and the nation.

At the heart of this election was powerful engagement, with voter turnout — especially the record numbers here in Northampton County — indicating a nation highly motivated by the pressing issues of today.

That said, in the 2024 election, we observed a strong division between party lines and an inability (or lack of interest) to engage in respectful political discourse.

The economy, not surprisingly, was one of the most decisive factors in many voters’ candidate decisions. After a year marked by rising inflation and job insecurity in the United States and around the world, as well as a turbulent global market, financial stability emerged as a common theme across the political spectrum.

People who felt the strain of inflation may have sought assurances that their political leaders would prioritize stability and affordability, leading them to favor conservative economic policies that promised immediate relief and tax cuts.

Yet, there’s another side to the conversation.

For a substantial group of voters, the economic outlook was less about short-term fixes and more about long-term investments in health care, education and social support.

What emerged from these contrasting views was a clear message, while voters may not agree on the best approach, there was a shared urgency around making life more affordable — it just wasn’t talked about between differing-view voters.

Immigration, border security and many other topics added layers to the decision-making process for voters. From vocal voters, there was similar confidence in supporting Harris and Trump on these issues.

But what voters were most vocal about was reproductive rights. This issue played a crucial role in this election, especially regarding the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Based on The Brown and White’s pre-election survey results, 80% of respondents stated abortion to be extremely important in their vote.

Also, an overwhelming majority of voters The Brown and White spoke to at the polls in Northampton County expressed concern about women’s and reproductive rights, voicing support for Harris.

The few voters we spoke to at the polls who shared support for Trump didn’t mention women’s rights or were far less passionate that he held the right view on the topic compared to Harris supporters.

And yet, Harris fell to Trump in the county.

The best explanation we can think of for this is that political discourse is one-sided.

It’s clear that in the divisive political landscape of today, some individuals don’t want to voice their opinions. What isn’t as clear is why.

Is it because individuals on both sides are so set in their ways that they don’t even want to hear the other side out? Or fear of ridicule? Or a lack of knowledge?

As we look at the numbers now, it’s clear the “America First” ideals resonated with many voters nationwide. But in Northampton County, this came as a surprise to some — especially those who stood in lines surrounded by countless Harris/Walz signs and voters wearing blue.

Though there was support for Trump at the five poll locations in Northampton County, it was far less apparent.

Trump’s brash and confrontational style was another polarizing force this election season.

His rhetoric around “fake news” and often divisive language alienated some while solidifying loyalty among his political fan base. Conversely, Harris appealed to younger, progressive voters, though many felt her campaign lacked specificity in addressing the country’s immediate challenges.

This clash of personalities led to a sentiment voiced by many voters on both sides: “the lesser of two evils.”

Now that the results are known, the attention turns to what this outcome will mean for America’s leadership.

While one candidate claimed a victory, current issues will demand bipartisan commitment.

As newly elected leaders step into office, the public will be watching closely, expecting action that goes beyond campaign promises. And what remains constant, despite the divides, is the importance of America’s system of checks and balances.

No one leader wields absolute power. Rather, it’s through a collaborative effort and accountability that true change can be achieved.

Step one is learning how to respect each other despite differing values and opinions.