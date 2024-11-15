Women’s Strength Society lifts gym confidence

When Sophie Mallek, ‘28, and Evelyn Klumker, ‘28, attended the fall club fair, they couldn’t find an organization geared towards women’s exercise.

They said the gym helped them cope with their college transition when they first arrived on campus, and they were inspired to create the Women’s Strength Society to promote body positivity and create a supportive community where women can feel confident at the gym.

Mallek and Klumker said going to the gym is important for physical, emotional and mental health, but they find intimidation holds women back— especially because Taylor Gym is predominately filled with men.

They said having a group of women to maintain motivation is beneficial, especially for women who are intimidated to go to the gym alone.

The club has around 90 members and began with “hot girl walks,” where members walked around campus in a group while enjoying hot chocolate and munchkins from Dunkin’ Donuts. Mallek said these walks provide a fun way to de-stress and connect with others.

“Although we haven’t gotten (student senate) funding yet, which would allow us to request funds for hosting events, hire people to speak to the club such as trainers or dietitians and have food, we are still acting as a club,” Mallek said.

At the club’s second meeting on Nov. 7, members planned an event called “buddy speed dating.” Klumker said Mallek will send out a Google Form for members to answer questions such as: “Are you a morning person?” “What are your exercise goals?” and “How experienced are you at going to the gym?’”

Once the form is complete, Klumker said everyone will be paired up with another compatible member.

“The goal is to find someone else you are comfortable going to the gym with because we can’t always do group workouts,” Klumker said. “They can also hold you accountable.”

Along with reinforcing the importance of staying active and healthy, Mallek said the club also promotes the importance of mental health to boost one’s mood, build confidence and cope with stress.

Klumker said she believes people never regret going to the gym, but they do regret not going.

“You have to convince yourself to go sometimes so that you feel great afterwards,” Klumker said.

She said she started working out in a group environment to strengthen her body while playing competitive volleyball, and Mallek said she started going to the gym two and a half years ago because it was good for her mental health.

Mallek said she hopes to help other women feel the positive impacts of exercise.

Since the club is mainly centered around weightlifting, and some women might not feel comfortable lifting for the first time around other people, Mallek said she’s spoken to the director of Taylor Gym about renting out the gym.

The club also plans to host events that don’t only revolve around weight lifting, including spin classes, pilates or yoga. Mallek said she also made inquiries with the director about private spin classes.

Brooke Ogilvie, ‘28, played soccer and lacrosse in high school and said she wants to continue staying active in college.

“I joined this club to stay active with a small group of girls and not feel as self-conscious in the gym,” Ogilvie said.