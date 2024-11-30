The Lehigh football team defeated Richmond on the road in a gritty 20-16 game in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs.

The team scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to shock the Spiders on the road, despite being heavy underdogs.

Quarterback Hayden Johnson found wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel on a drag route. Jamiel reversed field and outran Richmond defenders for a 54-yard touchdown—the game winner.

After stopping Lehigh with under two minutes left, the Spiders muffed a punt that the Mountain Hawks recovered, sealing the victory.

The Lehigh defense held the Spiders in check, stalling out the team’s offense in the red zone three times.

Lehigh’s victory marked the team’s first playoff victory since 2011 when they defeated Towson in a 40-38 shootout.

The Mountain Hawks are now set to face Idaho on the road in the second round on Dec. 7.

