Saint Nick of Bethlehem movie captures city’s spirit

The film Saint Nick of Bethlehem is a love letter to the Christmas City.

When doors opened for the movie’s premiere at Northampton’s Roxy Theatre, excitement bubbled through the line, which stretched down the block.

Nov. 17 was a festive occasion for the audience, who dressed in Christmas pajamas, fur-lined dresses and red-and-green suits to gather for the sold-out showing.

Filing into the historic theater, they were greeted by a reindeer from Spruce Ridge Reindeer farm and a van labeled “Saint Nick Express Van.”

Inside, filmgoers took seats next to family and friends, alongside the film’s stars and local mayors.

Following an introduction from casting director Beth Clausnitzer, Northampton Mayor Tony Pirstash took the stage and addressed the audience, saying, “You are seeing the world premiere of what will soon be a Christmas classic.”

Saint Nick of Bethlehem is a movie co-directed and co-written by Spencer Folmar and Bethlehem native Daniel Roebuck. It was produced by Magic Bean Entertainment, Hard Faith and A Channel for Peace.

The movie’s plot is based on the true story of Allen Smith, a Bethlehem resident who began portraying Santa Claus throughout the city as a way to cope with the loss of his son. In the film, his life is transformed as he learns the power of kindness, rekindles an old flame and becomes a beacon of hope for his community.

At its core, Saint Nick of Bethlehem is a film about the spirit of the city of Bethlehem.

After Hallmark’s recent movie Miracle in Bethlehem, PA was filmed in Winnipeg, Canada, it would have been a familiar disappointment to local audiences if this movie had been filmed anywhere but Bethlehem.

Instead, it was shot and sourced almost entirely in the city, filled with references only a local production team could craft and only local audiences could fully grasp.

At the Roxy premiere, the audience whispered about filming locations, nodded knowingly at mentions of Kiffle Kitchen and stayed through the credits, excitedly pointing out their own names or those of friends among the long list of extras.

Five of the movie’s stars are actors from the Lehigh Valley, including Jennifer Porrata, who plays Sue in the film.

“The Lehigh Valley as a community really rallies around Danny Roebuck’s films, and everybody just wants to be a part of it,” Porrata said. “We want to make films that truly inspire and create change, and I think the people of the Lehigh Valley love that.”

Saint Nick of Bethlehem is one of several movies that Roebuck has filmed in the Lehigh Valley.

Roebuck first entered the entertainment industry in 1985 as the lead actor in the movie Cavegirl. Since then, he’s built an extensive resume, starring in 263 projects including Glee, The Late Shift and Lost, according to his IMDb.

In 2020, Roebuck founded A Channel of Peace, a Bethlehem-based nonprofit dedicated to producing and supporting films and multimedia projects that celebrate faith in God and advance the values of family, love and service to others, according to its website.

“How many times can you take your whole family to see a movie?” Clausnitzer said. “Any movie (Roebuck) does, you can — and how refreshing is that?”

Saint Nick of Bethlehem is the company’s second film, following Lucky Louie and preceding The Hail Mary, which is set to be released in 2025.

All three movies were filmed partly in Bethlehem, with Saint Nick of Bethlehem featuring Christkindlmarkt, Hotel Bethlehem and St. Luke’s Hospital.

“Bethlehem loves it because when else do you have a movie filmed in your backyard?” Clausnitzer said. “It gets everybody excited, especially since this is a Christmas movie, and this is the Christmas City.”

Clausnitzer said her favorite place to film in Bethlehem was Main Street.

Nearly a year prior to the film’s premiere, on Nov. 16, 2023, Roebuck posted on social media inviting locals to line Main Street and appear as extras in the film.

Over 600 people showed up for what became the film’s final scene, in which Roebuck’s character dons a Santa Claus suit and rides a sleigh down Main Street as the neighborhood cheers him on.

“It shows what this film is about — community,” Porrata said. “Everybody stayed for two hours, laughing, singing and having fun.”

During the movie’s premiere at the Roxy, the audience laughed, cried and cheered.

After the film, as the audience gave a standing ovation, Roebuck took the stage to acknowledge Smith and his wife Gina Raymond, the real-life inspirations for the movie.

Roebuck said it was God’s will that the premiere coincided with both of their birthdays, and he invited the audience to sing for them.

Roebuck shared with the audience that the first call he made while making the film was to Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds. Reynolds then took the stage and presented Roebuck with a certificate.

“You have taken that Bethlehem spirit to Hollywood and throughout the world,” Reynolds said to him. “Whereas you have been such an honored part of our community, I proclaim November 17, 2024, as Saint Nick Day of Bethlehem.”

The film is currently showing at select theaters in North America. In the Lehigh Valley, the movie can be seen at the Frank Banko Cinema from Dec. 1 to 5, the Pocono Cinema from Dec. 1 to 5, Shankweiler’s Drive-In from Dec. 5 to 8 and the Boyertown State Theatre from Dec. 13 to 18.