Phi Sigma Chi builds Lehigh-Lafayette connection

Despite the long-standing rivalry between Lehigh and Lafayette, the Phi Sigma Chi fraternity has fostered a community among its members on both campuses.

The Lehigh chapter was founded in the spring 2021 semester, and both campuses collaborated to bring the fraternity to Lafayette in spring 2024.

Carson Rodriguez, ‘25, is the treasurer of the Lehigh chapter. He said member interest grew after the group performed in Lafayette’s Yard Show, where multicultural organizations showcase traditional stepping and strolling dances.

Lehigh members connected with interested members at Lafayette, who Rodriguez said took leadership roles in the expansion.

Jermaine Grant, ‘25, is one of four Lafayette founding brothers. He said he wanted to be part of an inclusive fraternity with people he could relate to.

“Whether it be culturally or coming from a similar economic background, I just wanted somewhere I could be my authentic self and be comfortable doing that,” Grant said. “That was a dream that we all had.”

JaJuan Hall, ‘25, another founding member, said Phi Sigma Chi helps represent the success of young black men.

“What I feel when I’m with my brothers, that camaraderie, that closeness, that sense of genuine care and love and vulnerability — that’s something that I want to replicate elsewhere,” Hall said.

Lehigh recruitment chair Lorenzo Wilson, ‘25, helped choose the four men who founded the chapter. He said one of the easiest parts of developing the organization on Lafayette’s campus was selecting the right people.

He said all four of them had a “sense of fire.”

As the new chapter developed, members from both campuses began “stroll practices,” where they practiced coordinated performances, which Grant said incorporated lighthearted jokes. He said they also used the time to ask questions and improve their stepping.

Rodriguez said competition ramps up closer to the Lehigh-Lafayette game, as the two groups post roasts on their Instagram accounts as part of a “roast battle.”

“Everything was playful when it came to competition,” Grant said. “But at the end of the day, that playful competition only pushed us to be better.”

Hall said the Lafayette members deeply admire and respect the Lehigh ones, and even before becoming brothers, the Lehigh chapter always felt like family.

However, Grant said Lafayette’s chapter never intended to mirror Lehigh’s approach because there are distinct social atmospheres at the two schools.

Because Lafayette has a smaller student body than Lehigh, Phi Sigma Chi was the first multicultural fraternity established at the college.

Wilson said Phi Sigma Chi at Lafayette prides itself on this.

“In whatever your field is or whatever you get into, I feel like being the first — especially at Lafayette — is phenomenal.”



For Grant, the multicultural organization represents a new opportunity for students of color on campus. He said bringing Phi Sigma Chi to campus has shown people that being in a fraternity or sorority is not just for white people.

“Between last year and this year, there has been a vast increase of people of color in fraternities and sororities,” he said.

Hall said many students have approached him to say they intend to join the fraternity.

The Lafayette chapter was able to develop quickly, in only one year instead of the usual two, due to an expedited accreditation process. However, Hall said the journey was not without its challenges.

Because Phi Sigma Chi values well-rounded students who are involved in their community, Rodriguez said scheduling meetings and planning events was difficult.

Fortunately, he said the brothers are always willing to help one another accomplish their goals, and throughout the establishment process they’ve all demonstrated leadership skills.

“They’ve become self-sustaining,” Rodriguez said. “They’re able to take control, take the reins and they feel confident. Since we know these guys pretty well now, we definitely had trust for them.”

The Lafayette chapter debuted four additional members Nov. 2.