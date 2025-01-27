Lehigh radio host Alfred Fritzinger, known to many as AJ Fritz, died unexpectedly on Dec. 31 at the age of 67.

Fritzinger was the host of the acclaimed rock radio show “FritzRocks” that began in 1996. During his career, he received the annual Lehigh Valley Music Award for Best College/Community Radio Personality six consecutive times.

According to Fritzinger’s obituary, he was on air at the Bethlehem radio stations WGPA in the 1980s and WZZO in the mid-‘90s while volunteering at Lehigh’s student-programmed radio station, WLVR-FM-2. By 2000, he became Lehigh’s manager and chief operator for WLVR, a position through which he worked with students and navigated changes to Lehigh radio.

Ian Garsman, ‘14, was a student disc jockey for Fritzinger while attending Lehigh and ran a radio program called “The Wobble.”

Garsman said Fritzinger’s passion extended beyond radio, and his compassion for students and others made him stand out.

“He really cared about everyone that was in the station, whether it was a student, or it was a community member and even the people that called in to his show,” Garsman said.

Max Miller, ‘14, also worked with Fritzinger as a disc jockey while attending Lehigh and ran a radio program called “The Jam.”

Miller said Fritzinger once generously took time outside of work to help him with a project, which he felt was an indication of Fritzinger’s character.

“He literally took an hour out of his day to help me do this thing,” Miller said. “He totally didn’t need to do that, but he just cared so much about the students.”

Miller said Fritzinger was crazy about radio, and it was his whole life. This deep passion for radio was inspiring, he said, and it motivated Miller to pursue his own interests.

Garsman also said Fritzinger was dedicated to fostering students’ creative freedom in the radio station.

“He was such an integral part of making (WLVR) what it is — making it fun, making it exciting, making it endlessly creative,” Garsman said.

In 2019, Lehigh’s radio station, formerly known as WLVR-FM-2, entered a partnership with Lehigh Valley Public Media. After the partnership, the WLVR student-run station converted from FM to HD radio and became WLVR-HD-2.

Under this agreement, Lehigh Valley Public Media programs, manages and operates the main digital FM signal, but the University still owns the Federal Communications Commission license.

According to a 2019 article by Lehigh News, part of the WLVR agreement involves Lehigh Valley Public Media providing students with internships, training programs, site visits and guest speakers.

In light of the partnership, Miller said Fritzinger was adamant that students would still learn and benefit from being involved with the station.

In a 2015 article posted by Lehigh News, Fritzinger highlighted the significance of being an independent radio station.

“Most college radio stations are run by outside entities, and many college radio stations have sold their licenses,” Fritzinger said at the time. “The lifeblood of this station is our students.”

Miller said after the agreement with Lehigh Valley Public Programs was finalized, Fritzinger felt frustrated and had concerns about whether the partnership was the best move for Lehigh students.

“I think he really was upset because he wanted the students to genuinely have the best experience,” Miller said. “He was a really selfless guy. He did everything for the radio and for the students.”

Jim Cameron, ‘72, served as the student program director at WLVR while attending Lehigh, a position he took on during his second semester and held until his graduation. He said he found Fritzinger’s work intriguing, and over time, they became friends.

Cameron said the student radio station became more difficult to listen to following Lehigh’s partnership with Lehigh Valley Public Media, as FM radio is easier to access than HD radio, and it’s more common for people to have a radio that can pick up FM signals.

Cameron said Fritzinger remained positive and enthusiastic but justifiably cynical after the partnership. He said he admired Fritzinger for continuing to work at Lehigh and maintain the best possible radio station.

“It takes a special person to not walk away from a situation like that, to put his heart and soul into doing what he thinks is best for the students and the community,” Cameron said. “That made the radio station successful.”

Despite his frustrations with the partnership, Garsman said Fritzinger’s support for students and listeners never wavered.

Garsman said the call light at Lehigh’s radio station would blink nonstop during Fritzinger’s shows as listeners called in, and he always answered whenever he could.

“He was always very patient, open-minded, caring and compassionate to the people that called in to his show,” Garsman said.

Jimi Riley, one of Fritzinger’s regular listeners who grew up in the Lehigh Valley and worked as a disc jockey in the ‘80s at WLVR, said he often called in to the station to ask Fritzinger for song requests.

Riley said he and Fritzinger later became friends, and he joined WLVR as a community staffer in 2005 upon Fritzinger’s request.

“He made me realize that there’s more to life, to be more outgoing and to do what you really love,” Riley said.

In an email sent to the Lehigh community on Jan. 6, Ashley Lemmons, associate dean of students, said Fritzinger’s dedication to his work in radio was “matched only by the love and devotion he had for his family” and the community surrounding him.

“AJ was more than just the person who ensured things ran smoothly on the airwaves — he was the heart of WLVR,” Lemmons wrote. “He had an innate ability to see the potential in people and to make everyone around him feel like they were part of something important.”