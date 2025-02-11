More than 30 Lehigh students and Bethlehem residents came together Saturday night to grieve the lives lost in Palestine under Israeli occupation.

Lehigh’s Student Political Action Coalition hosted the vigil in Farrington Square with speakers from Lehigh and the Lehigh Valley Palestine Coalition.

During the vigil, attendees held candles and stood together in a circle to hear members of the Lehigh Valley Palestine Coalition share stories and poems. Tariq Ameer, Lehigh’s director of Muslim student life, also shared a verse from the Quran to pray for Palestine.

Tommy Parisi, ‘25, a member of the Student Political Action Coalition, said the vigil was held to mourn and honor the Palestinians who have been killed in genocide before and after the ceasefire agreement made on Jan. 19 that has since been violated.

“There’s still a blockade on Gaza, restricting food and medical supplies,” Parisi said. “There is also violence in the West Bank, so raising awareness among people is important.”

Tasfia Ahmad, ‘27, another member of the Student Political Action Coalition, said her passion for organizing solidarity events for Palestine stems from hearing stories of genocide from her father.

“I am Bangladeshi American, and my dad was really young when the genocide in Bangladesh happened,” Ahmad said. “The stories I have heard from him are very similar to this.”

Clara McAuley, ‘27, is also a member of Lehigh’s student coalition. She said those attending would love to find closure for Palestinians. However, she said attendees were unfortunately not afforded that privilege, as Palestinians are still dying.

“This is an ongoing genocide, so I think we should grieve as a community but also be hopeful as a community and be angry, because this movement is not stopping anytime soon,” McAuley said.

President Donald Trump’s recent proposal to evacuate Palestinians from Gaza and rebuild it was also addressed at the vigil.

Aisha Memon, ‘25, has been a member of the Student Political Action Coalition for two years. She said given Trump’s proposed evacuation order and his commitment to the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people, it’s important the Lehigh community stands up in disagreement.

“The vigil is a way for us to create community and exercise our right to freedom of speech and values of democracy, especially when the current administration doesn’t value these inalienable rights,” Memon said. “Otherwise, they can be gone in the blink of an eye.”

Kabir Gupta, ‘28, said he had been debating whether or not to attend the vigil, but Trump’s recent proposal regarding Gaza inspired him to participate.

“After the ceasefire, I thought student activism had done its job, but I was naive,” Gupta said. “If America is going to get involved, then it seems like this is an issue that I need to be present at.”

Following the vigil, the attendees walked to the Nativity Cathedral in Bethlehem to watch a screening of the documentary “Where Olive Trees Weep,” which was screened in collaboration with Jewish Voice for Peace Lehigh Valley.

Jennifer Zallen, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace, said the documentary shares Palestinians’ experiences under Israeli occupation in order to teach people what life looks like as a non-Israeli citizen in Israel and in the West Bank of Palestine. The film also shares Jewish perspectives on Palestinians’ experiences and the occupation.

Jennifer Zallen said she joined Jewish Voice for Peace because its mission is consistent with her Jewish values.

“I think it’s very important for American Jews to stand in solidarity with Palestinians and say that we don’t all speak with the same voice,” Jennifer Zallen said. “There’s quite a few of us that don’t agree with Israel’s policies, because Judaism doesn’t equate with them.”

Harry Faber, a Bethlehem resident, is a member of the Lehigh Valley Palestine Coalition. He said educational content like the documentary has the ability to unpack propaganda and show humanity.

“This film shows that Palestinians are people,” Faber said. “It shows that they are not Jihadists. They are not terrorists. They are mothers, fathers, children and neighbors. They are people.”

Faber also said films like the one shown bring awareness to people and inspire change.

“When you have masses of people who are aware and willing to stand up, that is when change occurs,” Faber said.

Jeremy Zallen, professor of history at Lafayette College and member of Jewish Voice for Peace, said films like “Where Olive Trees Weep” allow people to learn about what’s going on in the world beyond what they’ve been taught in school.

He also said “Where Olive Trees Weep” was chosen because the approaching Jewish holiday, Tu Bishvat, which begins on Wednesday, celebrates the birthday of trees.

Following the screening, attendees shared their insights and thoughts on the film.

“Most Americans do not know what is going on in the world, especially in Israel,” Jeremy Zallen said. “I think it is important to see genocide clearly, to see ethnic cleansing clearly, and it is important to see this in Israel but also in the United States.”