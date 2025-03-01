The Lehigh women’s basketball team clinched their final home victory of the regular season after taking down Army 76-61 Saturday on Senior Day at Stabler Arena. The Mountain Hawks improved to 24-5 (15-2 Patriot League) and the Black Knights dropped to 21-6 (13-4 Patriot League).

Senior guard and captain Ella Stemmer led Lehigh with 18 points and added two assists. Fifth-year wing Maddie Albrecht and junior forward Lily Fandre were on her tail, adding 14 points each. Senior forward Meghan O’Brien scored 13 points and added six rebounds.

Junior guard Reese Ericson and senior guard Trinity Hardy led the Black Knights with 15 points each.

With the victory, Lehigh clinched the No. 1 seed in the Patriot League, winning the regular season crown. They earn a first round bye and home court advantage in the upcoming Patriot League Tournament.

Their next game will be the quarterfinal against the winner of the first-round matchup between the eighth and ninth place team.