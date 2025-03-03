The Lehigh women’s basketball team celebrated Senior Day on Saturday at Stabler Arena. The team’s five senior players—Colleen McQuillen, Kaylee Van Eps, Remi Sisselman, Ella Stemmer and Meghan O’Brien—were honored with plaques and flowers before tip-off.
After the ceremony, the team defeated Army 76-61, capturing the Patriot League regular season title.
Lehigh women’s basketball senior guard Remi Sisselman stands with her family on Senior Day at Stabler Arena. Sisselman was one of five seniors honored in the pre-game ceremony. (Kendall Gavin/B&W Staff)
Lehigh women’s basketball senior guard Colleen McQuillen hugs coach Addie Micir on Senior Day on Saturday at Stabler Arena. McQuillen was one of five seniors honored in the pre-game ceremony. (Kendall Gavin/B&W Staff)
Lehigh women’s basketball junior forward Lily Fandre gets emotional watching the Senior Day celebration. Against Army on Saturday, five senior players were honored in the pre-game ceremony. (Ellis Krusch/B&W Staff)
Parents in the crowd cheer and show support for the Lehigh women’s basketball team. Against Army on Saturday, the team honored their senior class with a pre-game Senior Day ceremony. (Ellis Krusch/B&W Staff)
Members of the Lehigh women’s basketball team get emotional during the Senior Day celebration on Saturday at Stabler Arena. The team celebrated five seniors: Ella Stemmer, Kaylee Van Eps, Meghan O’Brien, Colleen McQuillen and Remi Sisselman. (Ellis Krusch/B&W Staff)
Lehigh women’s basketball senior guard Kaylee Van Eps hugs coach Addie Micir on the court during the Senior Day celebration at Stabler Arena on Saturday. Van Eps was one of five seniors joined by their families at the pre-game ceremony. (Olivia Link/ B&W Staff)
Lehigh women’s basketball senior guard and captain Ella Stemmer receives flowers and a plaque from coach Addie Micir on Senior Day. Stemmer was one of the five seniors honored in the pre-game celebration. (Ellis Krusch/B&W Staff)
Lehigh women’s basketball senior forward Meghan O’Brien hugs coach Addie Micir on Senior Day. O’Brien was one of five seniors honored in the pre-game ceremony. (Kendall Gavin/B&W Staff)
