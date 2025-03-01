Stroll around the neighborhood: A changing South Side

The Brown and White took a stroll around the neighborhood and spoke to community members about living and working in the South Side.

Issam Sakr

Sakr is the managing partner of King Wing and has worked on the South Side since 2002.

Q: What’s your favorite part about the South Side?

IS: Bethlehem is a historical city, a tourist city. People from all over visit here, and it’s a nice quiet place. It’s a merge between a historical city and a rural area, and you find many things here. It’s quiet, and there’s entertainment sometimes — especially in the summertime.

Q: If you could change one thing about Bethlehem, what would it be?

IS: Bethlehem needs a different look from the city. The historical houses need special care and need help for the owners, because most of the people who live in those houses don’t have the financials to take care of these houses. I would suggest (Bethlehem) take care of these historical places here. If they take good care of this, they’ll bring more tourists to the city.

Q: What’s a good memory you have here?

IS: People are nice. You have people from different places here, from all over, especially students. The university has people from all over the world. So, it’s (a) good experience to meet a lot of people from different cultures.

Jadda Ortiz

Ortiz is a South Side resident and a receptionist at the Comfort Inn.

Q: How do you like living on the South Side?

JO: It’s all right. Been here all my life, so I’m just getting used to all the changes and all the new stuff that they’re adding — the dorms, and they’re making new homes, stuff like that. I like it. It’s different from what used to be there, and I know it’s gonna be more modern, but I think it’s pretty cool.

Q: What keeps you on the South Side?

JO: I have a lot of family and friends here. It’s not like I wanted to stay here. I did plan on moving, but I guess it’s just more comfortable and familiar for me.

Q: Where’s your favorite place to go on the South Side?

JO: El Jefe’s!

Q: Do you have a favorite yearly South Side event to attend?

JO: I go to Musikfest. I usually only go there, but if they have anything else in town, I’ll try to pop out. But I like going to Musikfest.

Jazmin Bright

Bright is a South Side resident and an employee at CVS.

Q: How is it living near a college campus?

JB: I think it’s fun. They bring this energy, because without energy, this town’s pretty boring. During the summer, it’s boring, if I’m honest. But that’s because I’m young, too. So, I’m like, “I need people my age here.”

Q: How do you feel about the changes you’ve seen on the South Side?

JB: I don’t think it bothers me regardless. It doesn’t really affect me.

Q: If you could change one thing about the South Side, what would it be?

JB: I think everything needs to change a little bit. I don’t think anything specifically. I think everything just needs a little bit of change every now and again. Everything — I mean, the town, the people, everything. I think change is good for everything and everyone.

Jessica Morrissey

Morrissey is a South Side resident and the owner of Crewy Woo Gift Shop + Boutique.

Q: How long have you lived on the South Side?

JM: About a year, but I’m born and raised here.

Q: What’s the best part about living on the South Side?

JM: I think the community, getting to know your neighbors, getting to network with the local businesses. It’s also the (SouthSide) Arts District. You can walk everywhere. Everyone watches over one another. I feel really safe living here. People are super nice and supportive of one another.

Q: If you could change one thing about the South Side, what would it be?

JM: People complain about not being able to find parking spaces, and I think that hurts businesses sometimes. So, I think educating people on being able to walk a few blocks if you’re in a big city.