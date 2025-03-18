The Lehigh women’s basketball team defeated Army 74-62 on Sunday afternoon, securing the Patriot League Championship and earning a bid to the Big Dance. The team will face Duke on Friday in the first round of March Madness.
Colleen McQuillen, Lehigh women’s basketball senior captain and guard, celebrates with the Patriot League Championship trophy alongside her teammates on Sunday at Stabler Arena. McQuillen scored 13 points in the 74-62 win against Army. (Ellis Krusch/B&W Staff)
The Lehigh women’s basketball team holds up their March Madness Ticket on Sunday at Stabler Arena. The team is scheduled to play Duke on Friday. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
The Lehigh women’s basketball team celebrates with the Patriot League Championship trophy on Sunday at Stabler Arena. Lehigh defeated Army in the title game 74-62. (Ellis Krusch/B&W Staff)
Addir Micir, Lehigh women’s basketball coach, celebrates with the cut netting after winning the Patriot League Championship on Sunday at Stabler Arena. Micir led Lehigh to their first NCAA Tournament since the 2020-21 season in her third season as head coach. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
Whitney Lind, Lehigh women’s basketball sophomore forward, celebrates after winning the Patriot League Championship game against Army on Sunday at Stabler Arena. Lind scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in the 74-62 win. (Ellis Krusch/B&W Staff)
The Lehigh women’s basketball team celebrates with the Patriot League Championship trophy and championship gear following its 74-62 win against Army on Sunday at Stabler Arena. Lehigh won their first conference tournament since the 2020-21 season. (Ellis Krusch/B&W Staff)
Ella Stemmer, Lehigh women’s basketball senior captain and guard, cuts down the net at the Patriot League Championship on Sunday at Stabler Arena. Stemmer finished with 12 points in the 74-62 win. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
Kaylee Van Eps, Lehigh women’s basketball senior guard, celebrates after winning the Patriot League Championship on Sunday at Stabler Arena. Lehigh advanced to the NCAA Tournament after defeating Army 74-62. (Ellis Krusch/B&W Staff)
The Lehigh women’s basketball team celebrates with the Patriot League Championship trophy following a 74-62 win over Army on Sunday at Stabler Arena. Lehigh will play Duke in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. (Ellis Krusch/B&W Staff)
Addie Micir, Lehigh women’s basketball coach, holds the Patriot League Championship trophy after defeating Army 74-62 on Sunday at Stabler Arena. Micir led the Mountain Hawks to 27 wins in her third season with the program, the most since the 2009-10 season. (Ellis Krusch/B&W Staff)
Belle Bramer, Lehigh women’s basketball first-year guard and forward, holds up the Patriot League Championship logo on Sunday at Stabler Arena. Lehigh advanced to its first NCAA Tournament since the 2020-21 season. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
