Title IX Coordinator Karen Salvemini departs from Lehigh

Karen Salvemini, equal opportunity compliance coordinator and Title IX coordinator, is “transitioning from Lehigh” effective today, according to an email sent to the campus community from Provost Nathan Urban this afternoon.

The email stated Kayleigh Baker of TNG Consulting, who has worked with the university in a consulting role and has expertise in Title IX and civil rights compliance, will assist the Lehigh community as the interim equal opportunity coordinator and Title IX coordinator.

Baker will be assisted by Angelina Calomino, a “recently hired” equal opportunity and Title IX compliance case manager, Urban wrote.

The email stated during the transition, there will be no disruption in services and all ongoing investigations will continue. It also stated at this time, the search is underway for the person that will fulfill Salvemini’s previous role as equal opportunity compliance coordinator.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to civil rights, equity and fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all members of the Lehigh community,” the email stated. “We appreciate your continued engagement and support during this transition.”