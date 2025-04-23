Racial slur found written on the doors of two rooms in residence hall

A racial slur was found written on the doors of two student rooms in a residence hall earlier this week, according to an email sent today to the campus community from President Joseph Helble.

According to the email, the slur was immediately reported to the Lehigh University Police Department upon being found by residents and a Gryphon.

The email stated the slur does not appear to be targeted toward the occupants of the vandalized rooms. The incident is currently being investigated, and the community is asked to help in identifying those responsible, according to the email.

Because the behavior is a violation of Lehigh’s Code of Conduct, the email stated those found responsible will be subject to disciplinary action and consequences.

“Let me be clear — acts of hate and intimidation have no place at Lehigh,” Helble wrote. “They do not reflect who we are as a community. They are antithetical to our values and our commitment to creating an environment where every individual feels valued, respected and supported, and knows that they belong.”

Resources such as the Center for Cultural Engagement, within the Office of Inclusive Excellence and Belonging, and Counseling and Psychological Services are available for those unsettled by the incident, according to the email.

Helble also wrote every member of the community is responsible for upholding Lehigh’s values and ensuring the campus remains a respectful place.

“As I often ask us to remember, everyone means every one,” he wrote. “No exceptions. It is imperative that all of us in the campus community—students, faculty, staff—hold ourselves and others accountable.”