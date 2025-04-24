Editorial: Unsigned, Lehigh’s silence speaks volumes

On Tuesday, more than 200 college presidents and other university officials across the United States signed onto a letter titled “A Call for Constructive Engagement.”

The letter protests political overreach by President Donald Trump’s administration, and the schools that signed range from the nationally acclaimed Massachusetts Institute of Technology to the tiny Carolina Christian College, which has just 70 students.

Glaringly, Lehigh’s name is not on the list, even though Lafayette College, Muhlenberg College and DeSales University — Lehigh’s neighbors — have signed the letter. Even Columbia University, which has come under fire for caving into the demands of Trump’s administration, has renewed its commitment to its students and staff by signing the letter.

Lehigh’s absence is loud. And the lack of comment from our university is ironically speaking volumes.

Without any acknowledgement, Lehigh has yet to sign the letter, leaving its student body with questions — why not? What else is being done? What measures, if any, is the university is willing to take to protect its students against this overreach?

The letter states the universities who signed it are willing to work with the government in order to promote the “common good” and capitulate to “legitimate government oversight.” However, more than anything, they want to promote the freedom to learn and the pursuit of truth — the very things these universities stand for.

“Our colleges and universities share a commitment to serve as centers of open inquiry where, in their pursuit of truth, faculty, students, and staff are free to exchange ideas and opinions across a full range of viewpoints without fear of retribution, censorship, or deportation,” the letter stated.

At Lehigh, many students, professors and faculty are validly worried as they feel the weight of the Trump administration’s demands. These include attacks on actions to target diversity, equity and inclusion programs — through Executive Order 14173 and Executive Order 14151 — as well as executive orders and investigations into universities with large pro-Palestine protests, immigrants and other marginalized groups.

Even though things may feel shockingly “normal” on campus while walking to a lecture hall in Lewis Labs or sitting through your work study, the looming threat of these attacks on higher education in the U.S. is ever present. It feels as though the sanctity of our university is under attack, especially as the Department of Homeland Security has already revoked “a few” international students’ visas.

In an email sent to the Lehigh community about these visa revocations, the Lehigh administration offered little more than platitudes and a vague promise to “provide clarity and offer as much support as possible when answers remain uncertain.”

According to the email, “The university is working with these students to ensure they are aware of available resources and understand their rights, as well as their options for continuing their academic programs.”

Many are also hoping the university will provide more than this. We’re waiting for a message saying it’s ready to take action, letting community members, especially those most at risk, know the university will try to support them in any way it can.

In his war against higher education in the U.S., Trump is specifically attacking research funding. But more than that, he’s attacking a necessary branch of American innovation supporting healthcare and other scientific breakthroughs, and it’s being done in an attempt to dismantle the education of young people.

If Lehigh were to lose federal funding, which makes up around 10% of the university’s budget, 20% of its grant portfolio would be threatened. This money goes toward research and supports the critical projects of many members of our community.

Similarly, at Harvard University, interrupted funding goes toward research grants which support community members who are studying an abundance of new technologies, such as a possible life saving treatment for tuberculosis and medication that has the potential to treat the effects of chemotherapy radiation.

But unlike Harvard, Lehigh didn’t sign the “A Call for Constructive Engagement” letter. We understand the fear of losing money that supports critical university programs. But what’s even scarier is sticking out like a sore thumb among universities who are taking a strong stand.

The Trump administration is not only attacking these universities and their research. It’s attacking the foundations of democracy. Education is power, and authoritarian-leaning leaders from Moussilini to McCarthy have tried to rip it from the grasp of the people.

Until Lehigh takes a stand, it’s up to us to remember the value in higher education and the danger facing it. But it’s ultimately up to Lehigh to fight back to the administration. And we’re waiting.