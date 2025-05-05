Bernie Sanders visits Lehigh for “Fighting Oligarchy” rally

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders visited Bethlehem on Saturday for his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour with a rally at Stabler Arena on Goodman Campus.

The tour originated from Sanders’ concern that no leading Democrat had stepped up to lead the opposition against President Donald Trump. He collaborated with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for the tour, though she wasn’t present at the event at Stabler.

The rally featured musical performances and speeches from local leaders, union representatives and activists, all of whom emphasized the importance of fighting oligarchy and preserving American democracy.

Allen Biddinger, Lehigh’s associate director of facilities and events, said the rally drew a crowd of approximately 5,000 attendees. Despite being held on campus, the majority of those in attendance were residents of the surrounding area rather than students.

Backed by musical performances from Augusta Koch and The Menzingers, the event carried both celebratory and urgent tones.

In his speech, Sanders denounced the influence of billionaires and super PACs — independent expenditure-only committees — on American democracy. He called on attendees to mobilize against what he said is a “corporate takeover of our government.”

“Today we say to the billionaire class, ‘Your greed has gone too far,’” Sanders said. “We are going to build an economy that works for working people, not just the top one percent.”

Sanders criticized what he described as an “oligarchic system” in which a small elite group holds a disproportionate share of power.

He argued that economic inequality in the U.S. has allowed the wealthiest individuals, such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg, to accumulate not only substantial financial resources but also considerable influence over political processes.

“When Donald Trump was elected president — and I know it seems like a lot longer time ago, but it was only 100 days — he had behind him three of the wealthiest people in America,” Sanders said.

Several regional and national voices joined Sanders on stage, including Rep, Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District and former Rep. Susan Wild.

Labor leaders, such as Tim Herzog, the chairman of United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America Local 677; Enid Santiago, the co-founder of the nonprofit SELF; and Brian Taylor of Teamsters Local 773 in Allentown, also spoke.

Wild said Sanders’ long-standing policy positions are gaining broader appeal across political parties, which reflects a growing public demand for bipartisanship.

“We are seeing people all over this country, regardless of political affiliation, clamoring for the very policies that Bernie Sanders has been fighting for for years,” Wild said. “It’s time for us to take back our country, and it is time for this country to have an agenda that helps all of us.”

Multiple speakers criticized recently-elected Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, accusing him of siding with corporate donors over working families.

In her speech, Santiago voiced concern for potential cuts to Medicaid, which Mackenzie voted in favor of, highlighting her role as the primary caregiver and guardian for her four nieces — three of whom have disabilities.

She called for Mackenzie to oppose any reductions to the program in the upcoming federal budget, emphasizing the importance of protecting Medicaid for her family’s well-being.

“Congressional Republicans have put forward a proposal to cut $880 billion from Medicaid,” Santiago said. “Just let that sink in. If this happens, we will lose access to essential, life-saving care. Without Medicaid, I won’t be able to afford their medication, specialized treatments or therapy. Their lives would literally be in jeopardy.”

Herzog echoed Santiago’s call, urging Mackenzie and other elected officials to stand with working people and protect vital programs for many Americans..

“For 40 years, both parties have betrayed us with trade deals that benefited the rich while harming the rest,” he said. “Now the billionaire class is on the attack, and the answer is solidarity. They seek to divide us by job, race and region, encouraging us to blame one another while they profit.”

Herzog works for a union that represents workers at the Lower Macungie Township Mack Trucks plant, where recent layoffs were announced.

“When we tell politicians to pick a side, we make change,” Herzog said. “Because we are not asking for handouts, we are demanding justice.”

In the middle of the rally, a group of pro-Palestine protesters briefly disrupted the event to demonstrate before being escorted out by the Lehigh University Police Department.

Outside the arena, a separate protest against Elon Musk took place. Demonstrators gathered in front of Stabler, holding signs and chanting slogans that labeled Musk a “Nazi” and “fascist,” expressing anger over his influence in the United States government.

Several attendees said they attended the event due to their dissatisfaction with the current administration and state of the country.

Matthew Timmerman, a Bethlehem resident, said he’s frustrated with the current state of the nation and attended the rally to fight for what he believes is right.

“To see the decline of my country is really disheartening, and I want to be able to show my support and get out there and fight,” Timmerman said.

He said his father was a member of a union and instilled in him a deep respect for labor rights and the power of collective action.

Timmerman also said he wants to show energy and get more people, specifically those who are young, involved in unions.

Anna Sullivan, ‘26, said the rally offered an opportunity to learn from experienced political leaders who care about bringing change to the country.

“I think right now recentering power in the people is really important, because all of the control is held by the most wealthy, powerful few,” she said.

Julie Wright, ‘26, the former president of Pennsylvania College Democrats and the Lehigh College Democrats, said she is concerned about billionaires’ growing influence on government policy.

She also said she is deeply frustrated with the systemic imbalance in political power.

“I’m really tired of what’s happening with the Department of Government Efficiency and the ties that billionaires like Elon Musk have to our government right now,” Wright said.

Jessica Hurtado, ‘27, said she attended the rally because Sanders’ policies closely reflect her values, and she’s concerned about the current political landscape.

“I don’t agree with a lot that’s happening politically right now, and I’m scared for the future of the U.S.,” Hurtado said. “I just want an outlet where I can be with other people who agree with me and want to resist the current forces.”

The rally concluded with Sanders reminding the crowd the fight is far from over.

“Let today be the beginning, not the end,” Sanders said. “Let us go forward and, in these very, very difficult times, make sure that our grandchildren and those who come after them look back at this moment and say we stood up, we had the courage, we took on authoritarianism, and we won.”