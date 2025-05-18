Graduates process into the undergraduate commencement ceremony space today at Goodman Stadium. This year’s ceremony marked Lehigh’s 157th commencement weekend. (Sara Eleissawy/B&W Staff)
Faculty members walk into Goodman Stadium for the undergraduate commencement ceremony. The ceremony was held today, where around 1,500 students graduated. (Sara Eleissawy/B&W Staff)
Alumni who attended the ceremony hold flags marked with their graduating class year, uniting at Goodman Stadium to recognize the newest graduates. This year’s ceremony marked Lehigh’s 157th commencement weekend. (Sara Eleissawy/B&W Staff)
A graduate processes into Goodman Stadium today for the undergraduate commencement ceremony. The ceremony started at 10 a.m. and finished around 2 p.m. (Sara Eleissawy/B&W Staff)
Graduates stand for the national anthem at today’s undergraduate commencement ceremony. The attendees then heard from the student and commencement speakers before walking across the stage to receive their diplomas. (Sara Eleissawy/B&W Staff).
Students sit and smile in the crowd during their undergraduate commencement ceremony. Around 1,500 students received their degree today at Goodman Stadium. (Sara Eleissawy/B&W Staff)
Students pose during the undergraduate commencement ceremony at Goodman Stadium today. Graduates were ushered to the stage where the presidents of each academic college conferred the degrees. (Sara Eleissawy/B&W Staff)
Around 1,500 students graduated from Lehigh’s undergraduate program today. Graduates were ushered to the stage where the presidents of each academic college gave the students their diplomas. (Sara Eleissawy/B&W Staff)
After receiving their diplomas, students returned to their seats to hear the other undergraduates’ names be called. Following the ceremony, many stayed at Goodman Stadium to take pictures with friends and family. (Sara Eleissawy/B&W Staff)
Following the commencement ceremony, undergraduate students throw their caps in the air. The graduate commencement and doctoral hooding ceremonies were held on Saturday. (Sara Eleissawy/B&W Staff)
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.