Former student pleads no contest in forgery and theft of services case

Henry Dabuo, one of four former Lehigh students charged with forgery and theft of services in September 2024, entered a no contest plea on May 19. The plea was to the charge of securing execution of documents by deception, which is a second-degree misdemeanor, said Northampton County prosecutor Michael Weinert.

According to Dabuo’s docket, he was originally charged with multiple offenses, including forgery, theft of services and securing execution of documents by deception. The docket states the charges of forgery and theft of services have been withdrawn.

Weinert said a no contest plea means the defendant acknowledges there is sufficient evidence for a conviction, but doesn’t admit guilt as one would if they were to plead guilty. He said the sentence for a no contest plea is the same as a guilty plea, and it will appear on Dabuo’s record as a conviction.

According to Dabuo’s docket, his penalty was imposed on May 19, and he was released to an immigration detainer on the same day. The docket states his case is now closed.

Weinert said Lehigh didn’t request restitution as part of the plea deal, a factor he said made the resolution possible. If the university had instead opted to request restitution, he said Lehigh might have forced Dabuo to go to trial so he would have to pay back the financial aid he received under falsified admissions documents.

“If they would have gone to trial and have been convicted of any of the charges, it’s very likely the judge would have ordered restitution for the full amount of essentially what they received in scholarships, so they would have to pay over $100,000 back,” Weinert said.

Weinert said Dabuo is likely currently in custody with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is operated under the federal government as opposed to his state-level office. He said this is because his student visa was rescinded after Lehigh revoked his admission following the charges.

Dabuo’s no contest plea is the same one taken as Cyrilstan Nomobon-Sowah-Naii, another former student charged at the same time who pleaded no contest on Apr. 28.

Evans Oppong, who was similarly charged, is currently awaiting trial, which is scheduled for the end of August, Weinert said.

According to Oppong’s docket, his case is still open, but there is not a final date for his trial as of June 7.

Weinert said lawyers are currently discussing if a resolution for Oppong’s case can be made without going to trial, but it is still being deliberated at this time.