    Photo Gallery: Kicking off the semester with the Community and Club Expo

    Harris Rosenthal, '27, speaks to students about Lehigh's Investment Management Group at the Community and Club Expo today at the Memorial Walkway. Rosenthal serves as the president of the organization that manages a portfolio of Lehigh's endowment funds. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Students watch as a member of the Lehigh Men’s Club Soccer team performs keep-ups at the Community and Club Expo today at the Memorial Walkway. The club fair is a showcase for community and campus-run organizations to encourage students to join their programs. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Members of the Lehigh Lions Dance Club stand next to one of their lion costumes at the Community and Club Expo. The club aims to teach and perform the traditional Chinese Lion Dance and its cultural values. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Tony Silvoy, owner of The Goose restaurant, serves a student a meatball hero along the Memorial Walkway. Silvoy and his family have been serving the Lehigh community since the restaurant opened in 1979. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Members of Lehigh’s Baja SAE team showcase their student-engineered off-road race car at the Community and Club Expo today. The Baja team competes against 100 other teams worldwide in three annual racing competitions. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Members of the Lehigh Music Creatives showcase their instruments at the Community and Club Expo today. Students who are a part of the club perform live at jam nights throughout the year. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    A club fair attendee plays a racing simulation at the Community and Club Expo today outside of Packard Lab. Over 200 organizations set up resources and activities to encourage students to get involved with their programs at the annual event. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    President Joseph Helble speaks to a student at the Community and Club Expo. The club fair, held every year on the first day of the fall semester, allows hundreds of organizations to encourage students to get involved with their programs. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)

     

