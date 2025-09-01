Photo Gallery: Lehigh football defeats Richmond in home opener

Lehigh mascot Clutch looks to energize the crowd during Lehigh Football’s home opener against Richmond on Saturday, August 31 at Goodman Stadium. The new student section, Clutch’s Kettle, witnessed Lehigh record their first win of the season. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) Lehigh’s offensive coach gives play instructions during Lehigh Football’s home opener against Richmond on Saturday, August 31 at Goodman Stadium. Lehigh had 135 passing yards in a 21-14 victory. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) Lehigh Football quarterback Hayden Johnson (center) carries the ball upfield in their game against Richmond on Saturday, August 31 at Goodman Stadium. Johnson totaled 35 rushing yards. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) Defensive lineman William Parton (center) has a pregame talk with two teammates before Lehigh Football’s game against Richmond on Saturday, August 31 at Goodman Stadium. The Mountain Hawks won their home opener 21-14. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) Lehigh Football’s squad discusses tactics during their home opener against Richmond on Saturday, August 31 at Goodman Stadium. 4,463 fans were in attendance. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) A fan waits after the game between Lehigh Football and Richmond on Saturday, August 31 at Goodman Stadium. His leather cap references the headgear worn prior to the introduction of helmets in football. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Photography) gallery Lehigh football multimedia
