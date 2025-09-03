Former commissioner’s hearing rescheduled, no changes to bail

The preliminary hearing for former Lehigh County Commissioner and Bethlehem Right to Know Officer Zachary Cole-Borghi has been rescheduled with no changes to bail.

Cole-Borghi had been charged in a three-year multi-state drug investigation on Aug. 28, according to a press conference conducted by Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan. Cole-Borghi was one of 22 individuals arrested in the investigation led by the Lehigh County Drug Taskforce.

Holihan said some of the items that had been seized included over $100,000 in cash and crypto accounts, more than 2,000 pounds of marijua, and large quantities of liquid cocaine, THC and MDMA pills.

He also said at least 25 firearms had been seized and two clandestine labs were discovered manufacturing illegal THC products, which were dismantled by the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Team.

Cole-Borghi has been charged with the possession of one pound of marijuana with the intent to deliver.

At the Bethlehem City Council meeting on Tuesday, Councilman Bryan Callahan said Cole-Borghi was arrested inside of Bethlehem City Hall during the workday on Thursday.

The preliminary hearing, initially scheduled for today, was rescheduled by the presiding judge.

A representative for Cole-Borghi took part in a series of discussions with the judge and others in the courtroom for an in-chambers meeting.

At this time, Cole-Borghi’s bail is set at $50,000. The judge said there have been no changes to bail.

City Solicitor John Spirk said all the case’s court documents have been sealed.

This is a continuing story. Check back for more updates.