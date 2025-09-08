BREAKING: Gas leak investigated at Seeley G. Mudd Building

At 5:35 p.m., two firetrucks were stationed outside of Seeley G. Mudd Building and students and faculty were asked to evacuate the building due to a gas leak.

Assistant Chief James Lynn from the Bethlehem Fire Department said a student reported a gas leak, and firefighters were investigating the building.

A group of about 15 students who had class in the neighboring Neville Hall observed the firefighters enter the building.

Lynn said the building was cleared and the gas meter read normal around 5:40 p.m.