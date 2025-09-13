Hayden Johnson threw for three touchdowns to help lead No. 12 Lehigh to a 35-21 shootout victory over the Duquesne Dukes on the road on Saturday afternoon.

The Mountain Hawks (3-0, 1-0 Patriot) played turnover-free football en route to 390 total yards and five touchdowns.

After a scoreless first quarter, Lehigh drew first blood after sophomore tight end Garrett Guess scored his first-career touchdown on a pinball ricochet off a Duquesne (1-2, 0-0 NEC) defender.

Johnson continued to share the ball, finding Geoffrey Jamiel in the waning seconds of the first half and Matt D’Avino to open the third quarter. Jamiel finished the game with a team-leading 95 receiving yards.

Duquesne’s senior quarterback, Tyler Riddell, finished the game with 211 yards through the air. Riddell threw for two touchdowns to Joey Isabella and Daniel Tarabrella.

Isabella led both teams in receiving yards, finishing with 153 yards and a touchdown.

On the ground, the Mountain Hawks continued to hit paydirt. Sophomore running back Jaden Green scored in his third consecutive game after breaking off a 27-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Late in the fourth quarter, sophomore running back Aaron Crossley punched one in from a yard out to give the Mountain Hawks their fifth score of the game.

Lehigh’s defense, which opened the season holding its previous opponents — Richmond and Sacred Heart — to under 200 yards, failed to keep the streak alive on the road.

Despite Duquesne totaling 318 total yards in the game, Lehigh’s defense iced the game in crunch time.

Senior linebacker Tyler Ochojski strip-sacked Riddell, allowing the Mountain Hawks to run the clock out on the ensuing drive.

The victory marks the first time the Mountain Hawks started a season 3-0 since 2013, when they would finish 8-3.

Lehigh will now go on the road to face Bucknell University on Sept. 20 at Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium.