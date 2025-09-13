As the lights dimmed, a 29-piece chamber orchestra filled the stage, joined by a six-member blues band flown in from Mississippi. Above them, a massive screen displayed aged photographs and videos from Mississippi and other places shaped by Delta Blues from the early 1900s.

Guiding it all was Morgan Freeman’s distinct voice.

Lehigh University welcomed Hollywood legend Freeman to Zoellner Arts Center on Friday, Sept. 12, for a sold-out blues concert that blended live music, narration, and multimedia storytelling.

Each time Freeman’s narration began to introduce a new song, the audience seemed captivated by the commanding delivery. This wasn’t just a concert, it was a story brought to life through multiple art forms.

Before the performance began, Ground Zero Blues Club co-owner Eric Meier 一 wearing a Lehigh baseball cap一 conducted a short interview with Freeman. Meier asked questions about his career, favorite cocktail and his connection to blues, building anticipation for the show.

Zoellner Arts executive director Mark Wilson, said that months of planning, coordination and promotion went into making the performance one of the most memorable events of the semester.

Mark Wilson said that back in February they began planning, and he emphasized the complexity of merging two ensembles that never performed together.

Wilson explained that the concert manager recruited top musicians from the Lehigh faculty and professionals from the Lehigh Valley to be a part of the orchestra.

“When they hear they have an opportunity to be on stage performing something that’s connected with Morgan Freeman, a lot of people want to be a part of that,” Wilson said.

He also pointed to the crucial work of Lynn Farley, Zoellner Arts director of marketing and communications, whose outreach campaigns helped sell out and build a waitlist for the show.

“It takes a lot of different parts of our team to make it work,” Wilson said.

Lynn Farley works to communicate Zoellner’s story effectively, connect with the community and to make sure that the arts are infused on campus and surrounding Lehigh Valley.

Farley worked with Freeman’s management team, specifically the agents, managers and publicists.

Over the last decade, Farley said she has watched event marketing shift from print-based promotions to digital-first strategies.

Farley said promoting an event with a celebrity of Freeman’s stature was thrilling.

“Morgan Freeman’s team has been wonderful to work with, and frankly, there weren’t any challenges with regards to promoting… this particular event went really smoothly and it sold out,” Farley said.

The excitement around Freeman’s appearance has been palpable on campus and in the Lehigh Valley. Wilson, who oversaw the event setup, laughed as he recalled a student recognizing him around campus as “the guy who brought Morgan Freeman to Lehigh.”

Cole Wenis, ‘28, attended the Symphonic Blues experience and expressed his luck for getting a ticket from the waitlist. Wenis mentioned how recently he became a fan of symphonic blues.

“Coincidentally, I started listening to symphonic blues last semester so when I saw it was happening here I thought it was perfect,” Wenis said.

Students can attend events like Freemans for free, and Farley said Zoellner always reached out to let students know about upcoming events.

Wilson highlighted the importance of inviting students to learn about the behind-the-scenes aspects of project management and event production.

“We are a part of a University and learning environment, so we would want and love to have students who want to know more about what we do and see how we do it,” Wilson said.