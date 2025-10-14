Lehigh appoints new Title IX officer

Lehigh’s new Equal Opportunity and Title IX Officer Brigid Benicasa will be starting Wednesday, according to an email sent today to the Lehigh community from Provost Nathan Urban.

Benicasa previously worked at the U.S. Department of Justice and served as Senior Trial Attorney in the Educational Opportunities Section of the Civil Rights Division for six years, according to the email.

Prior to her federal work, the email stated she was a Title IX Investigator for the University of Washington Mary and has 10 years of experience in civil rights, education, family and children’s law, as well as in public service, higher education and non-profit sectors.

Benicasa’s responsibility is to adhere to federal policies adhering to Title IX, Title IV and other university related policies. This pertains to reports of sexual harassment and misconduct, discrimination and bias incidents, according to the email.

This appointment marks the first time Lehigh will have an official Title IX coordinator since April 1, when Karen Salvemimi departed from the role and the university. Kayleigh Baker of TNG Consulting served as interim equal opportunity and Title IX officer throughout the search.