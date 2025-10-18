On Saturday, thousands gathered at the Bethlehem Rose Garden in support of the “No Kings” movement, rallying against President Donald Trump and the policies of his administration. Protesters are pictured holding signs at the Bethlehem Rose Garden on Saturday. The demonstration marched through the streets before concluding at Bethlehem City Hall. (Mariel Kavanagh/B&W Staff) Protesters are pictured outside Bethlehem City Hall holding signs and American flags. Many participants entered the circle to lead chants. (Mariel Kavanagh/B&W Staff) Protesters are pictured holding signs as they walk through North Bethlehem. Participants led chants and cheered when passing cars honked in support. (Mariel Kavanagh/B&W Staff) Sarah Stevens, ‘26, is pictured with an American flag draped on her back. Many participants wore flags in addition to carrying signs. (Mariel Kavanagh/B&W Staff) A protester is pictured holding a sign at the Bethlehem Rose Garden on Saturday. Signs carried by participants addressed topics from recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids to concerns about oligarchy. (Mariel Kavanagh/B&W Staff) A protester is pictured holding a sign that reads, “In America we should not have to protect democracy from the president.” Many other participants held similar signs. (Mariel Kavanagh/B&W Staff) A protester is pictured with a sign on her back that reads, “Hands off the Constitution.” Many other participants carried similar signs. (Mariel Kavanagh/B&W Staff) 2 minute read gallery news
