Thousands rally for ‘No Kings’ protest against Trump administration

Between 5,000 and 7,000 protesters gathered at the Bethlehem Rose Garden on Saturday to join the nationwide “No Kings” movement, rallying against President Donald Trump and the policies of his administration.

The protest was organized by Indivisible Lehigh Valley Bethlehem, a grassroots volunteer group connected to a network of chapters. According to the organization’s website, it advocates on a range of issues, including immigration enforcement, LGBTQ+ rights, environmental protection, public education and election integrity.

After opening remarks from volunteer organizers, protesters marched 1.2 miles to Bethlehem City Hall.

Lead organizer Brooke McDermott said the first No Kings protest in June was in response to the Trump administration, but after a recent increase in Immigration and Custom Enforcement activity, another demonstration was necessary.

“ICE hadn’t really kicked in at that point, and disappearing people weren’t going on yet,” she said. “Now I look back at June and think how naive we were, how simple it was back then.”

McDermott said organizers had some concerns heading into the protest after House Speaker Mike Johnson referred to the nationwide protests as the “hate America rally.”

“I read that (Rep. Tom Emmer) said the protest and October 18 is the reason why the government shut down,” McDermott said. “This is somebody trying to put a target on our back.”

She also said Indivisible and other groups were labeled as terrorist organizations and called “Antifa.”

“Antifa is not an organization,” McDermott said. “It’s just anybody who opposes facism. (The Trump administration) kept saying, ‘They hate America.’ I love America — I wouldn’t be doing a full-time job trying to save it if I didn’t love my country.”

Bethlehem resident Kim Luybli said she attended the protest out of frustration with lawmakers seeking to restrict women’s reproductive rights.

As a woman and a mother, she said she can’t believe that the men in office are able to make decisions about women’s bodies.

“All I can think about is how horribly this country is being run,” Luybli said. “No Kings means we have a constitution that has been around for a very long time, and that is what we follow. This really is the first time we’ve had a president like this who is such a narcissist that he wants to be in total power by himself.”

Bethlehem native Edward Broczkowski, ‘89, ’96G, said he chose to attend the protest to show support and solidarity after participating in the first demonstration in June.

“It’s great to have so many like-minded people in our community that come out and support others,” he said. “For some of us, (the Trump administration’s) policies don’t necessarily affect us, but you have to stand up for those that are affected, because eventually it will affect us.”

Broczkowski said although he’s lived in Bethlehem his whole life and attended school there, the No Kings protests are the only ones he and his wife have partaken in. He said they felt compelled to take part, even though protesting isn’t something they normally do.

He said he hopes the protests send a message that people must continue to resist the Trump administration and speak on behalf of those that can’t.

Allentown resident Alicia McIntosh attended the protest dressed in the red robes of The Handmaid’s Tale, accompanied by two friends.

McIntosh said when she first read the book 20 years ago, she was disturbed by it and never imagined a world like that could happen. She said people often say fiction predicts the future, and The Handmaid’s Tale shows what could occur if society continues down this path.

She also said she’s attended every protest against the administration since Trump returned to office. As a disabled Gulf War veteran, she said she will continue to fight for freedom and free speech to protect the United States.

“I will continue to fight for the Constitution, which I swore to protect,” McIntosh said. “I didn’t swear to protect the president. I swore to protect the Constitution of the United States and that’s what I will always do, as a soldier, a female, a mom, a veteran, a sister and a best friend.”

She said seeing so many people protest made her realize she’s not alone.

“Everybody here is protesting against Trump’s (policies on) immigration, healthcare, the freedom of speech, women’s reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, the rights of marriage equality, DEI rights and equality in general.”

Students from schools far away also joined the protest. Spencer Paules, a freshman at Kutztown University, attended with her sister.

Paules also attended the first No Kings protest in June and said it was empowering. She said she’d been apprehensive about attending that protest, but after the ICE protest that happened the day before, she felt safer.

“One of the big reasons this protest is important to me, other than the fact my mother raised me this way, is my sister,” she said. “She’s my best friend that I grew up with, and my parents are going to adopt her. She’s Black, a woman and falls under the LGBTQ+ umbrella. The thought of anything happening to her is excruciating.”

Paules said as a white person with privilege, it’s important for her to keep her friends and loved ones safe. She also said she has many friends who identify as minorities and that it’s important to protect them, as well as everyone else around her.

“It’s important that we have rights,” Paula said. “America was built on the foundation of us having freedom, and that freedom is being taken away.”

She said the term “No Kings” reflects its meaning in 1776, when the U.S. declared independence from Great Britain. She said the people in 1776 made an active choice not to be controlled by a king, but now the country has a president who is acting in a way that resembles an oligarchy, along with speaking in a way that makes it seem like a dictatorship.

This time, Paules led chants for the thousands of protesters, a very different role, she said, from her first one.

“All the (chants) had meaning,” she said. “We said ‘No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.’ We (chanted) about women’s rights, we (chanted) about ICE, we (chanted) about dictatorship and we (chanted) about voter rights.”

She said all the chants she and her friends led came from the heart, and everyone participating meant them.

The protest concluded around 5:00 p.m. outside Bethlehem City Hall, where participants continued to chant and hold up signs.