Close Menu
    Subscribe
    Sports

    Wrestling begins season with intrasquad match

    By 2 Mins Read
    Graduate student Zac Martin is pictured throwing sophomore Griffin Gonzalez into the air during the Brown and White duel. Martin took a 5-4 lead early in the third period before Gonzalez answered with the go-ahead takedown and added riding time. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Deferred first-year Dom Federici is pictured throwing first-year Duncan Christensen over his shoulder in their 174 weightclass duel. Federici claimed victory 6-3 with takedowns in each of the first two periods. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Sophomore Liam Gil-Swiger is pictured grappling sophomore Richie Grungo with his arm and leg to secure a hold. Grungo came out victorious with five takedowns and a 17-5 major decision over Gil-Swiger. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Senior Max Brignola is pictured securing junior Owen Quinn in a takedown. Brignola claimed a 22-7 technical fall over Quinn with seven takedowns, the final of which ended the match at the 5:27 mark. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Graduate student Zac Martin is pictured walking away after his match against sophomore Griffin Gonzalez. Martin went 3-1 at Sheridan Tournament after recently moving to the 157 weight class in December 2024. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Sophomore Griffin Gonzalez is pictured holding onto graduate student Zac Martin’s leg while he tries to get control upside down. Gonzalez went 3-0 to win his pool at Journeymen Collegiate Classic on Nov. 10, 2024. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Deferred first-year Jadon Skellenger is pictured pushing sophomore Matt Repos away as he clings on. Repos came out as the victor with a first period takedown stand in a 5-2 decision. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Senior Carter Bailey and deferred first-year Seamus Mack twist around to gain the lead in their 141 weightclass duel. Bailey took Mack to his back for seven points in the final seconds of the third period to secure the 22-1 technical fall. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Senior Carter Bailey is pictured pinning deferred first-year Seamus Mack to the ground and holds his head. Bailey won a 22-1 technical fall over Mack and led 10-0 after two periods. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)

    Related Posts

    Comment Policy


    Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.

    The Brown and White also reserves the right to refuse the publication of entirely anonymous comments.

    Leave A Reply