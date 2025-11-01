Lehigh football clinched its ninth-straight victory this afternoon, shutting out the Georgetown Hoyas 41-0. The Mountain Hawks have now tied the program record with nine straight wins led by the 2012 team, who went 10-1 for the season.

This is Lehigh’s first recorded shutout since they competed against the Hoyas, winning 27-0 on Oct. 10, 2009.

Sophomore defensive back Mekhai Smith claimed the spotlight today with seven tackles and recovering a fumble. Junior running back Luke Yoder collected 62 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Mountain Hawks. Sophomore quarterback Hayden Johnson threw for 178 yards and ran for 32 yards.

Georgetown’s senior wide receiver Jimmy Kibble secured five receptions for 99 yards. Junior linebacker GianCarlo Rufo recorded five tackles for the Hoyas.

The Mountain Hawks prevented Georgetown from gaining more than seven yards on the first play, with junior punter Josh Leff kicking for 41 yards and senior defensive back Nick Peltekian returning for 15 yards.

With nine minutes on the clock, sophomore running back Jaden Green rushed down the middle for 15 yards to the endzone, crafting a lead for Lehigh 6-0. Senior kicker Nick Garrido completed the field goal, adding the extra point for 7-0.

The Mountain Hawks extended the lead when junior running back Luke Yoder rushed right for six yards to secure a touchdown, and with a good kick, led to 14-0.

Georgetown attempted to respond on their possession, but on the third down, was sacked for the loss of four yards by senior linebacker Brycen Edwards. Leff kicked for 45 yards to Lehigh’s 26-yard line, with Peltekian returning for 33 yards.

On the first play of possession, Yoder rushed down the middle for 41 yards into the endzone to continue the Mountain Hawks’ domination of 20-0.

Garrido attempted to kick, but was blocked by Georgetown’s senior defensive lineman Andres Franquez.

Lehigh took possession heading into the third quarter, but were unable to craft an advance into the endzone. With 10 minutes to go, and in Georgetown’s possession, junior defensive back Aidan Singleton intercepted senior quarterback Dez Thomas II’s throw and drove for a touchdown. With Garrido out with an injury, senior punter Connor Poole completed the kick for 27-0.

On Georgetown’s next possession, Thomas II passed down the middle to sophomore wide receiver Hassan Mahasin for 24 yards into the endzone, but was forced out by junior defensive back DJ Brown and recovered by Smith for a touchback.

Entering the fourth quarter, Georgetown was unable to gain any traction during their opening possession, and Lehigh took control. Johnson passed down the middle and was caught in the endzone by senior wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel, with a completed kick from Poole to collect another seven points, 34-0.

With the clock dwindling, freshman quarterback Derek Morgan rushed left for nine yards to the Hoyas’ endzone, adding onto the Mountain Hawk’s sweep, 41-0.

In the final minute, Georgetown’s sophomore quarterback Jack Johnson sacked for the loss of nine yards by Lehigh’s senior defensive back C.J. Wood.

Both teams collected penalties throughout the game, with Lehigh grabbing five from false starts and holding, and Georgetown with three.

Senior linebacker Tyler Ochojski supported the charge, recording six tackles and three sacks.

Lehigh football will host for the final time this season against College of the Holy Cross on Nov. 8 at 12 p.m.