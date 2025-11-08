Mountain Hawks crush Holy Cross Crusaders 38-3

At the beginning of the season, No. 4 Lehigh’s contest against the College of the Holy Cross Crusaders appeared to be a marquee matchup for the Patriot League.

The Mountain Hawks were the preseason favorites to repeat as champions, while the Crusaders — owners of six consecutive shares of the Patriot League crown — were picked to finish third.

Moreover, it was a rematch of last year’s co-champions, who battled in a hard-fought 10-7 Lehigh victory just over a year ago in Worcester, Massachusetts.

But as the clock struck triple zeroes, the orange numbers dotted on the scoreboard showed that Saturday afternoon’s game could not have been more different.

Behind three passing touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Hayden Johnson and a balanced rushing attack, the Mountain Hawks glided to a 38-3 victory over the Crusaders, rattling off a 10-game winning streak for the first time since 2011, when the team finished 11-2.

Early on, Lehigh appeared to mirror the offensive explosion from their 41-0 rout over the Georgetown Hoyas last week.

On their opening drive, Johnson orchestrated a six-play, 63-yard scoring drive capped off by a deep shot down the left sideline to Mason Humphrey — who sped past his defender for the score.

It was Lehigh’s most efficient drive in the first half of the game, as a slew of self-inflicted wounds plagued Cahill’s unit from running away with the game early.

On the Mountain Hawks’ ensuing drive, Johnson tried to find Humphrey for his second touchdown of the day, but had his attempt intercepted by Adam Due, mitigating any scoring opportunity.

Holy Cross responded with a field goal to cut Lehigh’s lead to 7-3. It would be the only points the Crusaders would score for the rest of the game.

After three consecutive three-and-outs, the Mountain Hawks finally broke through.

Junior running back Luke Yoder increased his consecutive games with a touchdown streak to seven, after breaking through the second level for a 42-yard score.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Mountain Hawks orchestrated a two-minute drill to enter the red zone in the waning minutes of the half.

However, eight seconds on the clock, Johnson threw a back-shoulder fade for Humphrey in the end zone, but had the pass intercepted by Crusaders defensive back Eli Thompson, leaving more points on the board.

Lehigh took a 14-3 lead into the half.

In the second half, the Mountain Hawk offense came alive. The team rattled off four consecutive scoring drives to open the half.

Sophomore punter Connor Poole took on kicking duties due to an injury to Nick Garrido, and drilled a 32-yard attempt to increase the Mountain Hawk lead to 17-3.

After a Holy Cross three-and-out, Johnson found Jamiel for a 45-yard catch-and-run touchdown, after Jamiel reversed field and beat a number of Crusader defenders for a score, giving Lehigh a three-possession lead.

Holy Cross only managed to gain 46 yards in the second half.

Jamiel later scored in the fourth quarter, after splitting two defenders on a screen pass to ice the game at 38-3.

It was Johnson’s first three-touchdown game since Sept. 13, when the Mountain Hawks beat the Duquesne Dukes 35-21.

The Mountain Hawks then burned off the rest of the clock for the remainder of the fourth quarter to secure their 10th consecutive victory.

Lehigh will now look to extend their winning streak to 11 when they travel on the road to face off against Colgate on Nov. 15, at 1 p.m.