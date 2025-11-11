Lehigh advances to Patriot League Championship after defeating Boston University 1-0

In below-freezing temperatures, No. 2 Lehigh men’s soccer secured its spot in the Patriot League Championship after defeating No. 4 Boston University 1-0 at Ulrich Sports Complex. Sophomore midfielder Giacomo Zizza scored the only goal of the game in the 54th minute, giving Lehigh their first championship appearance since 2019.

Both teams fought through heavy fouling and multiple yellow cards in a high-intensity and physical game before Zizza broke the stalemate midway through the second half. His goal, assisted by senior midfielder Jason Pynadath, came after Lehigh’s defense stopped a Boston free kick that was taken right outside the penalty box, which could have changed the momentum of the game entirely.

From the start, the match turned into a rough, fast-paced first half. Lehigh nearly scored in the ninth minute after junior forward Thomas Robertson was fouled inside the box, receiving a penalty kick. His attempt was blocked by the Terriers’ goalkeeper, Sheraz Saadat. That save kept the momentum even as both teams continued to trade possession until halftime.

Both teams came out hungry to score in the second half. The Mountain Hawks found their rhythm when Zizza, the Patriot League leader in assists, scored off a cross from Pynadath to give Lehigh the lead. This was Zizza’s fourth goal of the season, and sent the crowd into celebration as the team gained control of the game.

Coach Dean Koski said the team stuck to its plan and executed the win.

“We know that it was important for us to play the way that we know how to play and try to defend them the way they like to attack,” Koski said. “Unfortunately, (we) missed the penalty kick early on, but our guys hung in there and competed for one another, and that’s all that we can ask for.”

Defensively, Lehigh’s back line, including senior defender Sam Davis and sophomore goalkeeper Anton Kinnunen, was key in preserving the shutout. Kinnunen made five critical saves, along with communicating with the defenders to keep the back line structured.

“(I) just have to keep the clean sheet, keep the volume. That’s my job. That’s what the team’s expecting from me,” Kinnunen said.

Kinnunen added his main focus was keeping his teammates alert and organized throughout the game. He emphasized that constant communication is a key part of his role, making everyone know where the opposing players are and how to adjust.

Zizza, who has led the Mountain Hawks in points this season, said it feels good seeing all the hard work they put in throughout the season paying off. He said he didn’t have any words to describe his scoring moment, but he executed exactly what he was aiming for.

“I cut in and saw that the back post was open. I was like, ‘Can I get something there?’” Zizza said. “It came off my foot, and I instantly knew that it was going in. It was a good feeling.”

Though Boston kept the ball in possession, Lehigh maintained their composure and closed out the final minutes, staying strong and keeping it out of their zone.

Davis said he is going into the championship with the same approach as tonight.

“Keep the process the exact same that we’ve been doing the entire year, and we’re gonna walk away with the championship,” Davis said.

With this win, Lehigh will now host No. 6 Lafayette in a rivalry matchup Saturday at 6 p.m. at Ulrich Sports Complex. The winner will get an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.