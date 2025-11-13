Hayden Johnson leads Lehigh football’s perfect record

From an early age, football was a major part of Hayden Johnson’s family dynamic. He said he has memories of being in preschool and going to his older brother’s games.

When he was young, Johnson’s father coached his football team. In high school, his older brother coached him, leading him to be a two-time first-team All-State quarterback setting records for passing yards, total touchdowns and completions.

Johnson said he views his collegiate career as a way to continue his family’s football legacy because his brother played football at Ursinus College.

He’s carried his early athletic success into his first two years at Lehigh. The Mountain Hawks have had two dominant seasons in a row, with Johnson leading them in both.

Johnson played in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2024. This season, he’s led Lehigh to a 10-0 record with a 16-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Although he had a solid first season, offensive line coach Mike Morita said the progress Johnson’s made during his sophomore season has been evident and admirable.

Johnson said he attributes his improvement to mental growth — particularly in reading defenses.

“He’s a lot more comfortable in terms of his leadership role,” Morita said. “I think he’s got a lot more mastery of the offense.”

Johnson also said his maturity has helped his game take a step forward. He said he understands the amount of work it takes to thrive at the Division I level and feels completely confident in his abilities.

He said he takes pride in staying level-headed and not letting anyone see him waiver, especially the offense, who he tries to be an example for and uplift throughout the course of every game.

Sophomore offensive tackle Sammy Ayache said Johnson brings the same high energy to every practice.

“He’s locked in all day, and he trusts himself,” Ayache said. “He trusts the film, he trusts the work he puts in, and obviously, that shows on Saturdays. He’s just a great guy so it makes it fun to protect him.”

Morita said Johnson’s relentless work ethic sets him apart, and he defies the stereotype of being an arrogant or self-centered starting quarterback.

Ayache said he noticed Johnson’s talent during the Mountain Hawk’s game on the road against Army West Point in August 2024.

While the Mountain Hawks were defeated 42-7, Ayache said Johnson didn’t fold under pressure, achieving impressive plays and not giving up. He said Johnson has only grown since then.

For Johnson, he said the relationships he’s formed at Lehigh are the most meaningful part of his experience.

Despite the success and national recognition, he said the Mountain Hawk’s bond remains strong, and he wouldn’t trade his teammates for anything.

He said their connection reflects the culture and camaraderie the team is building and will continue to grow.

“If you walk in the locker room, you wouldn’t be able to tell who is a (first-year), sophomore, junior or senior,” Johnson said. “We all kind of just click and buy in together as a group, and appreciate the time we have together.”