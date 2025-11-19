The Rivalry takes the pool deck: Lehigh Swim and Dive faces Lafayette

The rivalry continues with the Lehigh swim and dive teams’ meet on Nov. 21. The annual match returns to Bethlehem this year with the Mountain Hawks hosting the Leopards in Jacobs Pool in Taylor Gym.

Coach Robert Herb is in his 22nd year leading the Mountain Hawks. He said tradition, rivalry and campus spirit all fuel the upcoming match.

For the athletes, he said it’s more than just another match; it’s upholding years of history.

Herb has a personal connection to this rivalry, as one of his closest friends is the head coach of Lafayette’s swim team, Jim Dailey. He said with being good friends, the competitiveness between the two is apparent and that Dailey is an amazing coach for the Leopards.

“On top of that, there is mutual respect for sure, and every year it gets a little bit more difficult to stay ahead,” Herb said.

Herb said the rivalry is something the Lehigh community takes very seriously, as it is a great way to spread school spirit and team camaraderie — something important to him.

When preparing for the meet, he said rest and recovery are important for his athletes, because feeling refreshed, which helps them to be fast, is essential leading up to a big meet.

The Mountain Hawks are looking to uphold their undefeated streak against Lafayette. The men’s team has won for 33 straight meets, while the women’s has 15 straight wins against the Leopards.

Senior Sprint free and fly swimmer Caitlin Deitch said The Rivalry is always a special week.

For her fourth year with the team specifically, she said it’s special to talk to underclassmen and explain how exciting the meet is and the history behind it. She also said campus traditions, like hanging up bed sheets and having the band come to play during classes, adds to the competitive spirit.

“For the meet, there’s so much energy in the pool — it’s just crazy,” Deitch said.

Prior to the meet, Deitch said alumni write emails for each swimmer, and many also attend to show support for the team. She said getting those messages of encouragement before competing is something special.

Junior breaststroker Eliza Meth said the energy and atmosphere leading up to the match have been great.

The women’s team has a tradition called “Secret Psycher,” an anonymous gift-giving exchange where each swimmer surprises another with small, thoughtful gifts leading up to the big game.

Meth said this is a good way to get each other hyped up and ready for the meet.

While Meth said she is nervous, there’s also an overwhelming sense of excitement.

She also said the matchup is a taper meet, meaning the team lessens their practices beforehand to physically prepare. When they compete, they’ll get to put their suits on for The Rivalry for the first time.

“We get to suit up for essentially the first time this season on Friday,” she said. “So the mood going in is very excited and very high energy.”