Photo Gallery: Bed Races put another year of tradition to rest

Thirty-two teams of students and faculty wearing themed costumes rolled beds down Packer Avenue on Wednesday night, upholding the annual Bed Races — a Rivalry week tradition that’s been around since the 1970s.
Students from the team “Rolling Admissions” race in the first round of the annual Bed Races on Wednesday night. This year, 32 teams competed in the event. (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff)
Two teams go head-to-head at Bed Races on Wednesday night. The tournament consisted of 32 teams and 90 seniors, who raced down a section of Packer Avenue. (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff)
Brothers of the Omricon Kappa Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi dance in their introduction at Bed Races of Wednesday. This year, 90 seniors competed in the annual Rivalry week tradition. (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff)
Two players on the Lehigh men’s hockey team lie on the ground in defeat after losing a round at Bed Races on Wednesday night. This year, two racing groups were represented by members from the team. (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff)
A student from the Marching 97 plays the trumpet while racing at the annual Bed Races on Wednesday night. This year, the group entered the tournament as the “Sleeping 97.” (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff)
Brothers of the Omricon Kappa Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi race down Packer Avenue at the annual Bed Races on Wednesday night. The event, hosted by the Lehigh Association of Student Alumni, occurs during Spirit Week prior to the Le-Laf football game. (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff)
Matt Schafer, ’27, reads off the team names at the annual Bed Races on Wednesday night. Schafer, the Director of Traditions for the Lehigh Association of Student Alumni, was the emcee for the event. (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff)
Students from the team “Party Animals” celebrate before their opening race at Bed Races on Wednesday night. The team entered the tournament as the defending champions. (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff)
Members of the Lehigh men’s hockey team charge forward at Bed Races on Wednesday night. Multiple clubs and campus organizations were represented by the 32 teams that competed in the tournament. (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff)
