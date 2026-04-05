Gallery: Dancefest brings culture and energy to Zoellner Arts Center stage

Members of the Bad Company dance group perform at Dancefest in Zoellner Arts Center on Friday. Bad Company practices hip hop and urban dance styles and was part of 16 total groups who performed. (Joan Pintag/B&W Staff) Helius performs at Dancefest at Zoellner Arts Center on Friday. The group celebrated its 10th year as a team with an energetic routine, featuring their staple red “HELIUS” jackets (Grace Martin/B&W Staff). Members of the Tumbao dance group perform at Dancefest in Zoellner Arts Center on Friday. The group performs Caribbean and Latinx dance, and was part of several dance groups who participated in the sold-out show. (Joan Pintag/B&W Staff) Evan Khoo, ‘27, included the audience in a social media takeover for Lehigh’s Asian Cultural Society Instagram at Zoellner Arts Center on Friday. Khoo was one of two emcee’s during Dancefest (Grace Martin/B&W Staff). The Lehigh University Bhangra dance team performs at Dancefest in Zoellner Arts Center on Friday. The event celebrates community and culture between campus life and the surrounding Bethlehem community. (Joan Pintag/B&W Staff) J.M. Entertainment performs at Dancefest at Zoellner Arts Center on Fridat. J.M. is a K-pop inspired group founded in 2018 that participates in both major dance events every year (Grace Martin/B&W Staff). Helius dance group poses prior to their performance at Dancefest in Zoellner Arts Center on Friday. Helius is a multicultural group fusing Hip-hop, Waacking, Poppin, Jazz, Urban and K-pop into captivating choreography. (Joan Pintag/B&W Staff) gallery multimedia top stories
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