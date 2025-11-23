Photo Gallery: Celebrations as Lehigh Football lifts its second straight Patriot League title

The Lehigh football team gathers together for a team photo after winning the Patriot League Championship. With the win, the Mountain Hawks secured a bid to the FCS playoffs. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff) A member of Patriot League staff attaches a plate engraved with Lehigh’s name onto the Patriot League trophy. The Mountain Hawks beat Lafayette Leopards 42–32 in the Rivalry 161 game to claim the Patriot League title and the automatic berth to the NCAA FCS playoffs. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) Lehigh players celebrate with the Patriot League trophy after their game in Fisher Stadium. As of the 2025 record book, Lehigh holds the most Patriot League football titles with 13. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) Junior running back Luke Yoder looks up at coach Cahill after receiving the Rivalry 161 MVP award. Yoder tallied 19 carries, 234 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the Rivalry game. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff) Senior defensive lineman Jasuah Philemon laughs and celebrates with his brother following Lehigh’s victory against Lafayette College. The Mountain Hawks will first compete in the FCS Playoffs on Dec. 6. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff) Senior defensive lineman TJ Burke walks away after celebrations holding the Patriot League trophy. At Lehigh’s end-of-season banquet last season, Burke won the defensive positional award. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) Senior offensive lineman Langston Jones takes a selfie with his family after the game. Lehigh defeated Lafayette College 42-32 on Saturday to win the Patriot League. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff) Junior defensive back Aidan Singleton jumps around and celebrates with his family on Saturday afternoon. Singleton recorded 39 tackles and two interceptions during the regular season. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff) A Lehigh fan holds up his scarf that says ‘Go Lehigh’ within the threads. The Mountain Hawks finished 12-0 in the regular season for the first time in program history. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff) Lehigh Football celebrates as Patriot League champions for the 2025 season. The Patriot League (originally the Colonial League) began its football competition in 1986. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) A Lafayette and Lehigh helmet are left behind after the game. Atop the Lehigh helmet, a Patriot League champions hat indicates the winner of Saturday’s game. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) gallery multimedia sports the-rivalry top stories
