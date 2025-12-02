Whitney Lind sets the tone for women’s basketball

Whitney Lind delivered a memorable performance in her homecoming game against The University of Cincinnati on Nov 4.

The junior forward scored a career-high 26 points in Lehigh’s 88-85 season-opening win. She shot seven-for-15 from the field, 10-for-12 at the free-throw line and added five rebounds.

For Lind, she said the performance felt significant because it took place in front of the people who raised her.

Growing up in Florence, Kentucky, a town located a half hour from Cincinnati, Lind said she was fueled by the adrenaline from familiar faces and a loud support system in the Fifth Third Arena.

“Cincinnati was my homecoming game,” Lind said. “Being able to take in the moment and play against all of the people who have supported me my entire career was really special.”

Basketball wasn’t always Lind’s focus. Throughout elementary school she played soccer. By middle school, she realized her height and potential gave her a future on the court, and she shifted her attention to basketball.

During recruitment, Lind chose Lehigh because it matched the challenge she wanted and provided the supportive environment she valued.

“Basketball is so fun, and the college life we get is so special,” she said. “I love having relationships with my teammates and getting to know them on a deeper level.”

Before the game, the team focused its mindset on toughness. Lind said this helped them stay poised when Cincinnati made scoring runs late in the game. She said each time their opponent went on a run, the Mountain Hawks would respond.

Coach Addie Micir said Lind’s performance reflected the work she put in during the offseason. Lind returned to campus noticeably stronger and more confident, which Micir said set the tone for her season.

“She came back as our most improved player hands down,” Micir said. “(Lind) showed what she is capable of. It is awesome when she was already one of our best players for her to come back and show what taking that jump forward looks like.”

Micir said Lind has grown steadily since her first year, improving her skill, pace and ability to sustain high-level play.

She said Lind’s willingness to absorb coaching has also shaped her into a more consistent and confident leader who her teammates now look to consistently.

Junior guard and captain Gracyn Lovette, who is also Lind’s roommate, said her energy and movement make her hard to guard and create constant scoring opportunities.

“She cuts to score and always with a purpose,” Lovette said. “Her energy is all over the floor and that translated into her scoring.”

Lind said the word that best represents her leadership is joy, which comes from her love for basketball and her teammates.

Micir said Lind’s joy impacts the whole program.

“When (Lind) brings it, we bring it,” Micir said. “That is her superpower.”

Lovette said Lind is someone who cares deeply about others and will be there for anyone who needs her.

Coming off a Patriot League Championship win last season, Lind said she hopes Lehigh uses its non-conference schedule to build its identity before league play begins on Dec. 31.

She said winning was special, so she wants the first-years on the team to experience that feeling. Lind said she will do whatever it takes to help get them there.

Micir said Lind has the potential to become an all-conference player, and the Mountain Hawks will rely heavily on her versatility.

Lind is currently out with an injury and will not play again until Dec. 31.

However, she said her focus moving forward is consistency — carrying the toughness, confidence and energy she showed in Cincinnati into every game.

“This is just the beginning,” she said.