Lehigh women’s wrestling debuts home appearance with two wins

The lights dimmed in Grace Hall as the Lehigh women’s wrestling team ran through the smoke for the first time in program history.

Throwing T-shirts and high-fiving over 500 people in the stands, each wrestler was in sync as they took a lap around the mat together and prepared for the team’s home debut match as a Division I program.

Lehigh opened the night by taking down a fellow inaugural Division I program, Delaware State University, 31-14.

With a forfeit at the 103 lb weight class, Audrey Jimenez had a dominant win over Milena Chavarria in 56 seconds in the first period for the 110 lb weight class. Jimenez shot a double leg takedown and finished with a cartwheel, securing a technical fall for Lehigh.

Lehigh’s Annika Futch fell 0-10 to Delaware State’s Icart Galumette at the 117 lb weight class.

First year Alexa Ciliotta and her opponent Chanelle Alburg in the 124 lb weight class were at a stalemate throughout the beginning of their bout. Ciliotta was eventually able to secure Lehigh’s first pin near the end of the first period, energizing Lehigh’s stands.

The 138 lb class was a close matchup. By the second period, Lehigh’s Mary Manis began to dominate and earned the Mountain Hawks a 10-0 victory over Kylee Gaddy.

In the 145 lb bout, Lehigh’s Julia Fongaro fell to Louise Juitt. During the second period, Juitt was able to secure a victory by fall 4 minutes and 1 second in.

Two more back-and-forth matchups in the 160 lb and 180 lb weight classes resulted in victories by fall for Angelina Jiang and Genevieve An. An was able to suplex her opponent and receive 5 points.

“I think that our team really backs each other, and we have a really strong community,” An said after her victory. “Just knowing that there are people behind you supporting you makes everything better. I think that was what really pulled us through and what will continue to pull us through for years to come.”

At 7:00 p.m., Lehigh returned to the snake pit with another win in their second dual against East Stroudsburg University, 27-17.

In the 103 lb class, Hattie Mack took on a close match up against Olivia Klein for several minutes, but fell to a decision victory of 3-1 after the second period.

Jimenez went 2-0 on the night as she completed yet another 10-0 victory by technical fall in three minutes and 40 seconds over Teagen Sibble.

“I think my second match went well; honestly, [Sibble] was pretty sticky, and she had good defense, so I got pretty tired in that match,” Jimenez said. “It was awesome being alongside the rest of my teammates, and walking off the mat and hearing them all cheer. Even my voice is about to be gone because I was screaming so loud.”

Abbi Cooper had a 12-2 victory by technical fall in the 117 lb weight class over Yianna Foufas of four minutes and 45 seconds in.

Ciliotta faced off against Savannah Tittelback in an intense and tightly-contended bout that saw high energy from the crowd and close scores until the very last minute. Tittelback ultimately won by decision over Ciliotta 8-6.

Lehigh then went on to win three of the middle weight class matchups by technical fall and a fourth by fall.

Aubre Krazer, Manis and Sydney Thompson each dominated their respective bouts, securing victories of 10-0, 10-0 and 11-0, while Cameron Millsapps had the first pin in the first period.

At 108 lbs, An closed out the night for Lehigh with a close contest that saw her and Madison Westerberg consistently trade points. The two were tied 4-4 in the first period.

An led 12-11 with only 30 seconds remaining in the second period, but Westerberg gained both four points and a win by fall to end it.

Giselle Kimball ‘23, was one of the founding members of Lehigh’s women’s club wrestling team. She said she was happy to witness how far the team has come since its early days.

“I was driving to a different state, and I saw an article that we had become Division I, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Kimball said. “I was screaming in the car — it’s so crazy that I got to do an exhibition match here, my senior year, and it was the most exciting thing in the world.”

The Mountain Hawks are currently ranked No. 6 in the NCAA and will continue their inaugural season on Dec. 6, when they will travel to Erie, Pennsylvania, to compete in the Gannon Women’s Duals.