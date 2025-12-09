Students evacuated the Stoughton building in the Lower Cents dorms because fire alarms went off at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Tina Vu, a Lehigh University police officer, said the Bethlehem Fire Department was dispatched after the building’s fire alarms went off because a washer in the basement was overloaded and began smoking.

No fire was reported, and the alarms were activated from the washer’s smoke. No injuries were reported.

Vu also said Lehigh’s maintenance team will come to inspect the washer.

At 8:52 p.m., Vu informed students they could reenter the building.