    BREAKING: Washing machine activates fire alarms in Stoughton dorm

    Updated:1 Min Read
    A t approximately 8:15 p.m. students evacuated the Stoughton building in the Lower Cents dorms. The fire alarms went off from an overloaded washer in the laundry room. (Natalie Brenner/B&W Staff)

    Students evacuated the Stoughton building in the Lower Cents dorms because fire alarms went off at approximately 8:15 p.m.

    Tina Vu, a Lehigh University police officer, said the Bethlehem Fire Department was dispatched after the building’s fire alarms went off because a washer in the basement was overloaded and began smoking. 

    No fire was reported, and the alarms were activated from the washer’s smoke. No injuries were reported.

    Vu also said Lehigh’s maintenance team will come to inspect the washer. 

    At 8:52 p.m., Vu informed students they could reenter the building.

     

    Washer four is pictured above. LUPD Officer Tina Vu said maintenance will be inspecting the washer shortly. (Natalie Brenner/B&W Staff)

